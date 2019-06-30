Скачать
Воскресенье, 30.06.2019
Кучма ожидает от ОБСЕ подтверждения разведения сил у Станицы Луганской
Кучма ожидает от ОБСЕ подтверждения разведения сил у Станицы Луганской
Гройсман: Украинская молодежь - настоящий локомотив изменений
Гройсман: Украинская молодежь - настоящий локомотив изменений
Стаховский покидает Совет игроков ATP
Стаховский покидает Совет игроков ATP
Расставание герцогов Кембриджских: СМИ разузнали неожиданную причину
Расставание герцогов Кембриджских: СМИ разузнали неожиданную причину

Меган Маркл и принц Гарри посетили бейсбольный матч в поддержку фонда "Игр непокоренных"

Меган Маркл и принц Гарри посетили бейсбольный матч в поддержку фонда "Игр непокоренных"
12:25 Сегодня Телеграф 24tv.ua Фото: Instagram

Новости шоу бизнеса: Хоть официально Меган Маркл находится в декретном отпуске, она уже осуществила два публичных выхода.

Герцогиня Сассекская не пропустила дня рождения королевы Елизаветы II, посетив торжественный парад по такому случаю. А в субботу, 29 июня, она сопровождала своего мужа на матче Boston Red Sox против New York Yankees.

Спортивное мероприятие состоялось на Лондонском стадионе. Бейсбольный матч был важным для принца Гарри, ведь поединок прошел в поддержку фонда Игры непокоренных.

Для такого особого выхода очаровательная Меган Маркл выбрала черное платье от любимого бренда Stella McCartney. В таком наряде герцогиня Сассекская нарушила королевские правила, ведь длина платья была выше колена. Представительница Букингемского дворца решила не одевать туфли на каблуках, отдав предпочтение замшевым балеткам от Aquazzura Deneuve.

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

Tonight, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the first of a two game series of the Major League Baseball #LondonSeries, in support of @WeAreInvictusGames. Tonight’s highly anticipated game between the #Yankees and #RedSox took place at London stadium, Olympic Park. The @WeAreInvictusGames, of which His Royal Highness is Founding Patron, has been selected as charity partner for the @MLB 2019 series. The Invictus Games Foundation is the international charity that oversees the development of the Invictus Games, an international adaptive multi-sport event in which wounded, injured or sick armed service personnel and veterans participate. It celebrates the power of sport in recovery and how it can help, physically or psychologically, those suffering from injuries or illness. The word ‘invictus’ means ‘unconquered’ - it embodies the fighting spirit of the competitors. As part of the partnership, the Invictus Games Foundation have a team participating in London’s #Softball60, the social softball series built for the city and targeted to introduce the sport to new audiences and demonstrate that it is an inclusive sport. On this #ArmedForcesDay, tonight’s event was also a chance for Their Royal Highnesses to shine a light on the men and women here in the UK and around the world who have sacrificed so much for their country. Discover more about the Invictus Games Foundation through the link in our bio. Photo credit: PA

Публикация от The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal)

Расставание герцогов Кембриджских: СМИ разузнали неожиданную причину

Сразу после бейсбольного матча принц Гарри и Меган Маркл пообщались с игроками обоих команд. Молодые родители получили в подарок от спортсменов – бейсбольную форму для маленького сына Арчи.

Перейти на Главную страницу Добавить комментарий

Все по теме:

Принц Гарри, Королевская семья, Благотворительный фонд, New York Yankees, Бейсбольный матч, игры непокоренных, Меган Маркл, Boston Red Sox.
Добавить комментарий
Перед написанием комментария ознакомьтесь с правилами.

Новости категории

Новости категории

Сегодня читают
01 Парасюк обратился к Зеленскому после решения суда в споре с ЦИК
02 Чубаров назвал условие возвращения водоснабжения Крыма
03 Приметы и обряды на 30 июня - День святого Мануила
04 Итоги 29 июня: последний день саммита G20, заявления Путина о моряках, новые подробности дела Скрипалей
05 Гриценко отрицает "родственные" связи с Дмитрием Разумковым
Гороскоп
Гороскоп знак зодиака ОвенОвен Гороскоп знак зодиака ТелецТелец Гороскоп знак зодиака БлизнецыБлизнецы Гороскоп знак зодиака РакРак Гороскоп знак зодиака ЛевЛев Гороскоп знак зодиака ДеваДева
Гороскоп знак зодиака ВесыВесы Гороскоп знак зодиака СкорпионСкорпион Гороскоп знак зодиака СтрелецСтрелец Гороскоп знак зодиака КозерогКозерог Гороскоп знак зодиака ВодолейВодолей Гороскоп знак зодиака РыбыРыбы

Новости сегодня

Просмотреть всю ленту новостей
В территориальных громадах Украины сегодня выборы
В территориальных громадах Украины сегодня выборы
Какая будет погода в начале июля: прогноз синоптиков
Какая будет погода в начале июля: прогноз синоптиков
Пограничники отчитались о трафике через КПВВ Донбасса
Пограничники отчитались о трафике через КПВВ Донбасса
Расставание - карьере не помеха: Ирину Шейк признали лучшей моделью для рекламы купальников
Расставание - карьере не помеха: Ирину Шейк признали лучшей моделью для рекламы купальников
Телеграф - последние новости Украины и мира

Все материалы Телеграф, опубликованные на этом сайте с ссылкой на агентство "Интерфакс-Украина", не подлежат дальнейшему воспроизведению и/или распространению в какой-либо форме, не иначе как с письменного разрешения агентства. Перепечатка, копирование или воспроизведение информации, содержащей ссылку на агентство "УНИАН", "Укринформ", "УНН", "Украинские новости", "ИТАР-ТАСС", "Украинская Фото Группа" и "Reuters" в каком-либо виде строго запрещена.

Полное или частичное использование материалов разрешается только при условии наличия прямой, открытой для поисковых систем гиперссылки на прямой адрес материала на сайте telegraf.com.ua. Гиперссылка должна содержаться исключительно в первом абзаце текста. Размер шрифта ссылки или гиперссылки не должен быть меньше шрифта публикации.

Copyright © 2012-2019, Телеграф.

Правила сайта Контакты Реклама на сайте Политика конфиденциальности О проекте Телеграф Карта
Вверх
×
Продолжая просматривать telegraf.com.ua, Вы подтверждаете, что ознакомились с Правилами пользования сайтом, и соглашаетесь c Политикой конфиденциальности
Закрыть Соглашаюсь