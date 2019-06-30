Меган Маркл и принц Гарри посетили бейсбольный матч в поддержку фонда "Игр непокоренных"

Герцогиня Сассекская не пропустила дня рождения королевы Елизаветы II, посетив торжественный парад по такому случаю. А в субботу, 29 июня, она сопровождала своего мужа на матче Boston Red Sox против New York Yankees.
Спортивное мероприятие состоялось на Лондонском стадионе. Бейсбольный матч был важным для принца Гарри, ведь поединок прошел в поддержку фонда Игры непокоренных.
Для такого особого выхода очаровательная Меган Маркл выбрала черное платье от любимого бренда Stella McCartney. В таком наряде герцогиня Сассекская нарушила королевские правила, ведь длина платья была выше колена. Представительница Букингемского дворца решила не одевать туфли на каблуках, отдав предпочтение замшевым балеткам от Aquazzura Deneuve.
Tonight, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the first of a two game series of the Major League Baseball #LondonSeries, in support of @WeAreInvictusGames. Tonight’s highly anticipated game between the #Yankees and #RedSox took place at London stadium, Olympic Park. The @WeAreInvictusGames, of which His Royal Highness is Founding Patron, has been selected as charity partner for the @MLB 2019 series. The Invictus Games Foundation is the international charity that oversees the development of the Invictus Games, an international adaptive multi-sport event in which wounded, injured or sick armed service personnel and veterans participate. It celebrates the power of sport in recovery and how it can help, physically or psychologically, those suffering from injuries or illness. The word ‘invictus’ means ‘unconquered’ - it embodies the fighting spirit of the competitors. As part of the partnership, the Invictus Games Foundation have a team participating in London’s #Softball60, the social softball series built for the city and targeted to introduce the sport to new audiences and demonstrate that it is an inclusive sport. On this #ArmedForcesDay, tonight’s event was also a chance for Their Royal Highnesses to shine a light on the men and women here in the UK and around the world who have sacrificed so much for their country. Discover more about the Invictus Games Foundation through the link in our bio. Photo credit: PA
Сразу после бейсбольного матча принц Гарри и Меган Маркл пообщались с игроками обоих команд. Молодые родители получили в подарок от спортсменов – бейсбольную форму для маленького сына Арчи.