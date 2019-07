Оскандалилась: Светлана Лобода украла чужое фото

View this post on Instagram

CELEBRITY PRETENDING TO BE ME! I can’t understand why would a person with 5 million followers steal my photo and pretend to be me!! What is wrong with people? Why would you do that @lobodaofficial ? On top of all @lobodaofficial MANIPULATED (stretched) the photo to look slimmer. Unrealistic body image is a big issue! AND instead of owning up to what she has done... She is deleting comments which mention me and deleting my comments too. SEE my stories! Artist’s work needs to be protected! A big problem in digital media is people stealing the work of others. No respect at all. My photo is circulating in online news in Russia and Ukraine under her name. Ps. Thank you for everyone who is helping me and commenting on the photo on her page. 1. My original photo UPDATE - The photo was deleted and she blocked me. THANK YOU EVERYONE!