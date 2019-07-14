"Мисс Вселенная-2012" Оливия Калпо опубликовала грустный пост о депрессии

Жизнь первых красавиц мира кажется безоблачной, но, конечно, таковой не является.
Оливия Калпо, обладательница титула "Мисс Вселенная - 2012", показала новое селфи и селфи, сделанное в глубокой депрессии. Она обратила внимание своих фолловеров на то, что в это время продолжала вести социальные сети, пользовалась косметикой и выглядела хорошо.
"Второе фото сделано несколько лет назад, когда я была в депрессии. У меня не было аппетита, я пила, курила, не спала и не ела. Но все еще делала фотографии для соцсетей, притворялась, что все хорошо. Тяжелый период психически, эмоционально и духовно разорил меня, это сказалось и на теле. Всем, кому сейчас тяжело, я хочу сказать: нормально не быть в порядке. Сейчас я выгляжу гораздо лучше", - говорит Калпо.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Looking at the difference between these two photos today, and thought it was important to share something with all of you. 2nd photo, a few months ago: I was depressed. I had no appetite, was drinking way too much, smoking, couldn’t sleep, and couldn’t eat. But I was still taking photos on social media and pretending everything was great. I was going through a difficult situation that left me mentally, emotionally, and spiritually bankrupt and it had taken its toll physically. The feeling of despair is a relatable one, so I feel a responsibility to anyone else going through something difficult to say that it’s ok to not be ok. 1st photo is from the other day, and I am looking healthier. I have my appetite back and am treating my body correctly. We’re all too familiar with the “highlight REEL” of Instagram so I wanted to get REAL and tell you it’s not always as amazing as it seems. I’m sharing this because 1. I want to emphasize what we already know: Instagram is everyone’s best version of themselves and their lives. It can trick us into thinking everything is perfect in other’s worlds. Which is NOT true. We are all more alike than we think, navigating life with similar ups and downs; good times and bad. We never really know what someone is going through, so it’s unfair to judge/compare. 2. I hope this helps others who might be going through a hard time and feeling like they need to “have it all together.” Social media can create a crazy amount of pressure to live up to an idealistic standard of “perfection” (which obviously doesn’t exist!). Hard times happen and the most important part is putting one foot in front of the other, knowing the moment will pass, and being patient with yourself. No filter is going to take away from the normal ups and downs of life that we all have. Our imperfections/hardships make us all perfectly relatable, taking this journey through life together. I think the more we understand how connected that makes all of us, the easier and more rewarding this life journey can be. Love you guys!!!!!!!
По ее словам, к ней вернулся аппетит и она ухаживает за своим телом. Она предупреждает тех фолловеров, которые гонятся за высокой планкой успешности в Instagram. "Instagram всегда лучшая версия людей и их жизней. Он может заманить нас в ловушку и заставить думать, что у кого-то бывает совершенная жизнь. Это не так", - пишет модель. Оливия Калпо уверена: если знать, что у всех бывают трудные времена, а не только череда развлечений и идеальных селфи, справиться с ними будет проще.