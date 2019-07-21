У Сэльмы Блэр проблемы со здоровьем: что известно

Выборы в Верховную Рауду Украины
Воскресенье, 21.07.2019
19:23 Сегодня Телеграф showdream.org Фото: Instagram

Новости шоу бизнеса: Сэльма Блэр сообщила об ухудшении здоровья на фоне неизлечимой болезни.

Американская актриса Сэльма Блэр призналась, что ее состояние ухудшается.

В Instagram-аккаунте звезда рассказала, как борется с рассеянным склерозом.

Звезда “Жестоких игр” в 2018 году призналась, что страдает от рассеянного склероза, что мешает ей жить полноценно. Актрису одолевают нарушения памяти, слабость в ногах, панические приступы и проблемы с координацией.

 
 
 
Переглянути цей допис в Instagram

After I gave birth and felt half dead all the time, after the rage and the tears, after my heart exploded with caring and understanding, before any diagnosis, I searched for this horse. I knew the only place I was really growing with self love was at @cellardoorequestrian . My trainer found me #skytop. He needed to be able to handle kisses. Prerequisite. Truly. And he did. #mrnibbles. We only had a short time before I couldn’t even get to him or stay on. But he has come so far. And even though I may seem like I have gone farther away, I am learning and getting healthier. Even as I get seemingly sicker. I will jump this horse around again. Affording horseshows will require some major work opportunities ahead. So I am asking for it all. I am asking. For all of us who want it. Ask. Ask. Listen. I have the unicorn. Now I have to be able to find him again. #tbt. #loveheals

Допис, поширений Selma Blair (@selmablair)

Последнее заставило Сэльму Блэр отказаться от конного спорта. Это занятие до недавних пор помогало поддерживать здоровье, но из-за ухудшения состояния артистка может отказаться от занятий.

Голливудская актриса посетила выставку Dior в Китае

Сэльма Блэр опубликовала фото с любимой лошадью Скайтопом, отметив, что теперь она не может удержаться на ней даже короткий промежуток времени.

