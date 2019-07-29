Скачать
Понедельник, 29.07.2019
Украина отмечает День Сил специальных операций
Украина отмечает День Сил специальных операций
Стрельба на фестивале в США: 4 погибших
Стрельба на фестивале в США: 4 погибших
Динамо - Шахтер: обзор матча за Суперкубок Украины (Видео)
Динамо - Шахтер: обзор матча за Суперкубок Украины (Видео)
Приметы и обряды на 29 июля - Финогеев (Афиногенов) день
Приметы и обряды на 29 июля - Финогеев (Афиногенов) день

Меган Маркл поделилась с поклонниками обложкой своего первого Vogue

Меган Маркл поделилась с поклонниками обложкой своего первого Vogue
10:55 Сегодня Телеграф 24tv.ua Фото: instagram.com

Новости шоу бизнеса: Принц Гарри тоже присоединился к созданию номера: он взял эксклюзивные комментарии у британского приматолога, этолога и антрополога Джейн Гудолл.

Герцогиня Сассекская в течение месяца активно работала над созданием нового выпуска журнала Vogue. Перед выходом сентябрьского номера Меган Маркл решила поделиться своими достижениями с поклонниками. 

Еще в июне 2019 года представители британского Vogue рассказали сторонникам, о ведущихся переговорах с Меган Маркл о сотрудничестве. Уже через месяц официально объявили: герцогиня Сассекская таки стала звездным редактором глянца.

Скоро новый сентябрьский выпуск Vogue поступит в продажу. 

Чтобы подогреть интерес публики к изданию, в сети опубликовали макет обложки, которую создала Меган Маркл. Украсила глянец не одна знаменитость, а сразу же 15. По информации глянца, жена принца Гарри лично подбирала героинь для выпуска. Среди них – модели Адво Или, Кристи Тарлингтон и Адут Акех, активистка Грета Тунберг, премьер-министр Новой Зеландии Джасинда Ардерн, актрисы Джемма Чан, Яра Шахид, Сальма Хайек, Джейн Фонда.

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

We are proud to announce that Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex is the Guest Editor for the September issue of @BritishVogue. For the past seven months, The Duchess has curated the content with British Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful to create an issue that highlights the power of the collective. They have named the issue: “Forces for Change” For the cover, The Duchess chose a diverse selection of women from all walks of life, each driving impact and raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice and open mindedness. The sixteenth space on the cover, a mirror, was included so that when you hold the issue in your hands, you see yourself as part of this collective. The women on the cover include: @AdwoaAboah @AdutAkech @SomaliBoxer @JacindaArdern @TheSineadBurke @Gemma_Chan @LaverneCox @JaneFonda @SalmaHayek @FrankieGoesToHayward @JameelaJamilOfficial @Chimamanda_Adichie @YaraShahidi @GretaThunberg @CTurlington We are excited to announce that within the issue you’ll find: an exclusive interview between The Duchess and former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, a candid conversation between The Duke of Sussex and Dr Jane Goodall, inspirational articles written by Brené Brown, Jameela Jamil and many others. Equally, you’ll find grassroots organisations and incredible trailblazers working tirelessly behind the scenes to change the world for the better. “Guest Editing the September issue of British Vogue has been rewarding, educational and inspiring. To deep dive into this process, working quietly behind the scenes for so many months, I am happy to now be able to share what we have created. A huge thanks to all of the friends who supported me in this endeavour, lending their time and energy to help within these pages and on the cover. Thank you for saying “Yes!” - and to Edward, thank you for this wonderful opportunity.” - The Duchess of Sussex #ForcesForChange

Публикация от The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal)

Символично на обложке Vogue осталось еще одно место среди фото звездных героинь. Таким образом Меган Маркл показала, что каждая читательница глянца может примерить роль звезды издания.

Джонни Депп получил первую победу в суде против Эмбер Херд

"Быть приглашенным редактором Vogue – это очень полезный и познавательный опыт. Я погрузилась в этот процесс, работая на протяжении месяцев. И теперь я счастлива, что могу поделиться с вами тем, что мы создали. Огромное спасибо всем друзьям, которые поддержали меня в этом начинании, потратив свое время и энергию, чтобы помочь мне наполнить эти страницы. Отдельная благодарность Эдварду Эннинфулю (главный редактор британского Vogue) за эту замечательную возможность!"– поделилась Меган Маркл. 

Отмечается, что главная тема выпуска – Forces To Change, что в переводе означает "силы перемен". В новом Vogue читатели смогут прочитать интервью Меган Маркл с Мишель Обамой.

Перейти на Главную страницу Добавить комментарий

Все по теме:

Vogue, Знаменитости, Королевская семья, Меган Маркл, герцогиня Сассекская.
Добавить комментарий
Перед написанием комментария ознакомьтесь с правилами.

Новости категории

Новости категории

Сегодня читают
01 В Трускавец на обучение прибыли новоизбранные депутаты от "Слуги народа"
02 Фото ног польского велогонщика взбудоражило Сеть
03 Бокс. Украинец Богачук одолел соперника в третьем раунде
04 Англичане снова недовольны Меган Маркл
05 Протесты в Москве: Климкин обратился к ПАСЕ
Гороскоп
Гороскоп знак зодиака ОвенОвен Гороскоп знак зодиака ТелецТелец Гороскоп знак зодиака БлизнецыБлизнецы Гороскоп знак зодиака РакРак Гороскоп знак зодиака ЛевЛев Гороскоп знак зодиака ДеваДева
Гороскоп знак зодиака ВесыВесы Гороскоп знак зодиака СкорпионСкорпион Гороскоп знак зодиака СтрелецСтрелец Гороскоп знак зодиака КозерогКозерог Гороскоп знак зодиака ВодолейВодолей Гороскоп знак зодиака РыбыРыбы

Новости сегодня

Просмотреть всю ленту новостей
В Италии от непогоды погибли 3 человека
В Италии от непогоды погибли 3 человека
Глава нацразведки США Дэн Коутс уходит в отставку
Глава нацразведки США уходит в отставку
В NASA обьяснили частые землетрясения на Земле
В NASA обьяснили частые землетрясения
Меган Маркл поделилась с поклонниками обложкой своего первого Vogue
Меган Маркл поделилась с поклонниками обложкой своего первого Vogue
Телеграф - последние новости Украины и мира

Все материалы Телеграф, опубликованные на этом сайте с ссылкой на агентство "Интерфакс-Украина", не подлежат дальнейшему воспроизведению и/или распространению в какой-либо форме, не иначе как с письменного разрешения агентства. Перепечатка, копирование или воспроизведение информации, содержащей ссылку на агентство "УНИАН", "Укринформ", "УНН", "Украинские новости", "ИТАР-ТАСС", "Украинская Фото Группа" и "Reuters" в каком-либо виде строго запрещена.

Полное или частичное использование материалов разрешается только при условии наличия прямой, открытой для поисковых систем гиперссылки на прямой адрес материала на сайте telegraf.com.ua. Гиперссылка должна содержаться исключительно в первом абзаце текста. Размер шрифта ссылки или гиперссылки не должен быть меньше шрифта публикации.

Copyright © 2012-2019, Телеграф.

Правила сайта Контакты Реклама на сайте Политика конфиденциальности О проекте Телеграф Карта
Вверх
×
Продолжая просматривать telegraf.com.ua, Вы подтверждаете, что ознакомились с Правилами пользования сайтом, и соглашаетесь c Политикой конфиденциальности
Закрыть Соглашаюсь