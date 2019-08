"Я не в порядке": Тесс Холлидей рассказала о своей борьбе с комплексами

View this post on Instagram

Hi, it’s your fav crybaby here. It’s been a week since I’ve posted on here, or used any other social media & tbh, I’ve been tempted to not come back at all. This depression has been harder on me than ever, and I’m working through it slowly with therapy, exercise (& a lil if I’m honest). I’m grateful that my career is doing well enough that I’m able to take a step back and work on myself in a really intense & meaningful way. Social media is a great tool for connecting with others, & blah blah blah... but it’s not good for me right now. So for y’all asking, no, I’m not okay, but I’m making steps towards being ok.