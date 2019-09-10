Принц Уильям показал архивный снимок с принцессой Дианой (Фото)

Скачать
Вторник, 10.09.2019
Новости шоу бизнеса:На днях герцог Кембриджский сделал исключение и показал волшебную архивную фотографию.

Принц Уильям и Гарри крайне редко говорят о своей покойной маме Диане и публикуют совместные их фото.

Архивный кадр 1988 года появился на официальной странице принца Уильяма и Кейт Миддлтон в инстаграм.  За развлечениями потомков наблюдала принцесса Диана, и устроила детям прогулку по территории Сандрингемского дворца, где расположена пожарная станция.

На фото видно, как внук Елизаветы II еще в юном возрасте с братом Гарри и кузенами Питером и Зарой Филлипс играют на старой пожарной станции.

По словам принца Уильяма, еще тогда он был поражен сложностью и ответственностью работы сотрудников экстренных служб. Поэтому после участия в празднике полицейских, пожарных и медиков герцог Кембриджский поблагодарил всех спасателей центра Harcombe House. 

 
 
 
Today marks #999DayUK, when we celebrate and say thank you to our incredible Police, Fire and Emergency Medical services and all our specialised emergency services for all that they do to keep us safe. The first photograph in this post is of The Duke of Cambridge and The Duke of Sussex and their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, with their cousins Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall in the yard of the Old Fire Station in the grounds of Sandringham House in 1988. On 999 Day later today The Duke will visit @TheFirefightersCharity at Harcombe House in Devon to hear about the support that the centre provides to members of the fire and rescue service and their families, and meet representatives from across the emergency services sector. On the extraordinary work of our emergency services, The Duke of Cambridge said: "As a society, we owe our wellbeing, and indeed our lives, to the men and women in our emergency services who work tirelessly to protect us in some of the most difficult circumstances. It is only fitting that we should recognise the vital role that they play, and pay tribute to the bravery and dedication of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their communities." 999 Day begins annually at 9am on the 9th September (the 9th hour of the 9th day of the 9th month) and is held to pay tribute to the invaluable work that is carried out by the emergency services and responders. Getty images / Press Association

Своим благосостоянием наше общество обязано мужчинам и женщинам, которые работают в службе экстренной помощи. Они неустанно трудятся, защищая граждан в самых тяжелых обстоятельствах. Ежегодно 9 сентября в 9:00 утра мы вспоминаем их и отдаем дань уважения их бесценной работе,– отметил принц Уильям.

Появился официальный школьный портрет детей принца Уильяма и Кейт Миддлтон (Фото)

Визит герцога Кембриджского в Harcombe House, что в графстве Девон, был анонсированным. По случаю праздника принц Уильям вместе с руководителями центра открыли сервис, который будет работать для охраны психического здоровья работников служб спасения. В конце своего визита герцог Кембриджский не отказался от общения со спасателями и обсудил с ними проблемы снаряжения современных экстренных служб.

