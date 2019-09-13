Звезды "Форсажа" почтили память погибшего Пола Уокера (Фото)

Шесть лет назад он погиб в автокатастрофе, но его родные, друзья и поклонники продолжают поздравлять его с днем рождения. Среди них оказалась его дочь Мидоу, коллеги по франшизе "Форсаж" Вин Дизель, Дуэйн Джонсон, Тайриз Гибсон и многие другие.
Мидоу Уокер поделилась с подписчиками еще одним архивным фото с отцом и ограничилась короткой подписью:
С днем рождения лучшего человека, которого я когда-либо знала.
I love you and miss you everyday. You left your mark on the world and we only want to make you proud. Your legacy lives on brother. Happy birthday Pdub.
А вот Вин Дизель посвятил другу целое письмо, в котором рассказал, что съемки девятого эпизода подходят к концу, что к актерскому составу присоединились новые люди, которые ему бы обязательно понравились.
Раньше я бы планировал смутить тебя праздничным тортом. Вместо этого я размышляю над тем, как мне повезло называть тебя своим братом. Грусть всегда остается где-то внутри, но она меняется со скорби на благодать. Мы надеемся, что ты будешь нами гордиться, — написал актер.
So much to tell you... so much to share... as you know, we have been filming in Scotland. We threw a party for the crew last night in appreciation for all of their hard work. It was one of those moments that so often in the past we were together smiling and getting everyone drunk, especially Justin. Haha. Who by the way would make you so proud with what he is accomplishing with this film. Nathalie was there, in her loving spirit. Oh, and John Cena was there, who you would just love. His gratitude is palpable... and knowing you, you would just want him to win. This week the studio came to meet about the next chapter, your ears were ringing again. You would have gotten a kick out of the fact that we met in a chapel. It was profound... normally today I would be planning how to embarrass you with a birthday cake. Haha. Instead I reflect on how lucky I am to call you my brother. The tears never go away, but they change... from that of mourning to that of grace. We only hope to make you proud. Speaking of which, guess what message I woke up to... your daughter. Meadow sending me love on this day. Wow, she knows me so well. She has your heart. Happy birthday... it’s amazing, but somehow you continue to make the world a better place.
Дорогой Пол, мы скучаем по тебе каждый день, всем сердцем, — написал Тайриз Гибсон.
Dear Paul, I miss you everyday bro with my whole heart! You were truly a friend and brother in deed....: Your trailer on set was always next to mines. You gave some of the best hugs... Your laughter was infectious once you started laughing it would change the mood of any room or anyone that was around.... Happy birthdays King Walker..... ps I ran into your angel Meadow she was in town to visit Vin, Paloma and the kids and my mind was blown from how tall, beautiful how strong she is- and has been.... So very of MW Just wanted to check in bro cause I know you’re somewhere up there listening and watching —Happy birthday bro!!!!!
Дуэйн Джонсон признался, что не пишет о Поле, так как воспоминания о нем слишком личные и ценные. Однако в честь его дня рождения актер решил сделал исключение.
Этот день, его день, напомнил мне о том, насколько хрупка наша жизнь. Нас связывала не только наша дружба, но и дружба наших дочерей Мидоу и Симоны. Недавно я чуть не потерял в автокатастрофе еще одного друга [Кевина Харта], и это заставило меня понять: мы никогда не знаем, что ждет нас за поворотом, поэтому нужно жить как можно достойнее ради тех, кого больше нет рядом, — заключил Джонсон.
I never post about my friend. Personal thing, but I prefer to keep our memories and bond private and quiet. But something about today compelled me as a moving reminder of how fragile life is for all of us. It’s Paul’s birthday and rightfully so, his legacy celebrated around the world. Our friendship was bonded over our daughters, Meadow & Simone and the pride and protection we took being their fathers. And recently, I got a scare when I almost lost another friend on the road. All this stuff got me thinking about how beautiful, yet wildly unpredictable life is. We never know what’s around the corner, so we gotta live as greatly as we can in the honor of our loved ones and ancestors who are no longer with us. Manuia le aso fanau, my friend. #livegreatly #pw
Поздравительные посты Уокеру посвятили не только его коллеги, но и поклонники, среди которых оказался BossLogic.