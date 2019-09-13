"Никогда не считала себя красивой": Леди Гага стала звездой популярного журнала (Фото)

Скачать
Пятница, 13.09.2019
Новости шоу бизнеса:Американская певица и актриса рассказала журналистам глянца Allure о своем понимании привлекательности.

Героиня фильма "Звезда родилась" появилась на обложке свежего октябрьского номера известного журнала Allure. Невероятно красивыми снимками поделились Леди Гага и официальный аккаунт глянца.

Как всегда, американская икона не изменяет своему стилю и продолжает эпатировать, особенно на фотографиях.

На них можно увидеть, как Леди Гага предстает перед нами в ярких и гламурных образах.

Также, обладательница премии "Оскар" разоткровенничалась перед журналистами издания о том, почему выбрала именно такой знакомый нам бунтарский стиль как в поведении, так и своих нарядах: "На самом деле Леди Гага родилась, когда я начала пользоваться косметикой. Я всегда любила делать яркий макияж, чтобы меня было видно издалека. В мои юные годы мне нравилось прятаться за этими сочными красками – бордовые губы, синие веки. Это выглядело немного дико, но мне было так комфортно".

Совершенство: Деми Мур появилась на обложке известного глянца (Фото)

Кроме этого, Леди Гага призналась, что никогда не считала себя красивой, но это не мешает ей всегда выглядеть притягательно для своих поклонников: "Никогда не считала себя красивой. И до сих пор случаются дни, когда я не могу смотреть в зеркало. Хотя, казалось бы, за столько лет можно привыкнуть к себе и обрести уверенность. Наверное, это то, что объединяет всех нас – иногда мы сравниваем себя с другими не в нашу пользу. И всю свою карьеру я учусь этого не делать".

