"Никогда не считала себя красивой": Леди Гага стала звездой популярного журнала (Фото)

Героиня фильма "Звезда родилась" появилась на обложке свежего октябрьского номера известного журнала Allure. Невероятно красивыми снимками поделились Леди Гага и официальный аккаунт глянца.
Как всегда, американская икона не изменяет своему стилю и продолжает эпатировать, особенно на фотографиях.
На них можно увидеть, как Леди Гага предстает перед нами в ярких и гламурных образах.
Также, обладательница премии "Оскар" разоткровенничалась перед журналистами издания о том, почему выбрала именно такой знакомый нам бунтарский стиль как в поведении, так и своих нарядах: "На самом деле Леди Гага родилась, когда я начала пользоваться косметикой. Я всегда любила делать яркий макияж, чтобы меня было видно издалека. В мои юные годы мне нравилось прятаться за этими сочными красками – бордовые губы, синие веки. Это выглядело немного дико, но мне было так комфортно".
Lady Gaga is our October #AllureBestofBeauty cover star #LadyGaga knows the awesome force that is makeup. Now with @hauslabs, she's making her own and sharing her secrets with us earthly mortals.
Many celebrities have launched their own beauty lines but Lady Gaga's brand @hauslabs stands apart: "I want people to feel completely liberated by this line, to do whatever they want with it. Whether they wear a ton of it, buy it — or don't. I just want them to love the message. It's like just being excited that there's a party going on down the street where everybody's invited."
"All of the insecurities that I've dealt with my whole life... they come right back up to bite me. Then I put makeup on, and before I know it I feel this superhero within. It gives me those wings to fly."
"When I became Lady Gaga when I was younger, it was because I discovered makeup. It means so much to me on a deep visceral level — the power of makeup to change how you feel when you're at your lowest."
Кроме этого, Леди Гага призналась, что никогда не считала себя красивой, но это не мешает ей всегда выглядеть притягательно для своих поклонников: "Никогда не считала себя красивой. И до сих пор случаются дни, когда я не могу смотреть в зеркало. Хотя, казалось бы, за столько лет можно привыкнуть к себе и обрести уверенность. Наверное, это то, что объединяет всех нас – иногда мы сравниваем себя с другими не в нашу пользу. И всю свою карьеру я учусь этого не делать".