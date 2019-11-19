Джеймс Ван Дер Бик и его жена потеряли ребенка (Фото)

Джеймс Ван Дер Бик сообщил, что они с женой Кимберли Бик потеряли шестого ребенка. Актер честно рассказал об этом поклонникам в программе "Танцы со звездами" в ночь на понедельник.
Сейчас Джеймс выступает в шоу "Танцы со звездами", и Кимберли уговаривала его не отказываться от этого, несмотря на произошедшее. Поэтому Ван Дер Бик решил публично признаться, что в этот день ему было не до танцев.
Мы с женой прошли через худший кошмар родителей, которые ждут малыша. Мы потеряли ребенка. Маленькая душа, которую мы хотели встретить в нашей семье, выбрала другой путь и ушла в другой мир, — поделился актер.
Thrilled beyond belief to announce that another little bundle of joy has picked us to be their family. We chose to have our first ultrasound on camera with our #DWTS crew capturing the result - something I NEVER thought we’d ever do... but @vanderkimberly and I have been through three of those first appointments to discover either no heartbeat, or no baby, and she wanted to share this moment. Miscarriage (a word that needs a replacement - nobody failed to “carry”, these things sometimes just happen) is something that people rarely talk about, and often go through in secret. But there needs to be zero shame around it, or around giving yourself the time and space to grieve. We decided to put ourselves out there - not knowing what we’d find - in an effort to chip away at any senseless stigma around this experience and to encourage people who might be going through it to open themselves up to love & support from friends and family when they need it most. Happily, for us - this time- we walked out with tears of joy. #AndThenIDancedAQuickStep. Pic by @jilliangoulding
По словам Джеймса, такие события ломают и одновременно открывают сердце человека. Ван Дер Бик не планировал танцевать в тот вечер, но все изменили слова Кимберли.
Я не закончила смотреть, как ты танцуешь, — сказала она. В конце своей речи актер признался в любви своей жене и добавил, что танцует для нее.
Мы уже проходили через такое, но никогда это не было на столь поздних сроках, никогда это не сопровождалось такой страшной, ужасающей угрозой для Кимберли и ее благополучия, — признался он. Актер написал, что сейчас его жена восстанавливается. Также он поблагодарил всех неравнодушных за слова поддержки.
Wrecked. Devastated. In shock. That’s how we’re feeling right now after the soul we thought were going to welcome into our family in April... has taken a short cut to whatever lies beyond this life. We’ve been through this before, but never this late in the pregnancy, and never accompanied by such a scary, horrific threat to @vanderkimberly and her well-being. Grateful that she’s now recovering, but we’ve only just begun unpacking the layers of this one. Thank you to all of our friends and co-workers (and dance partners) who have shown up for us so beautifully during this time. As many of you have said, “There are no words...” and it’s true. Which is why in a time like this it’s enough to know that you’re there. Grieving AND counting our blessings today.
Напомним, Джеймс и Кимберли женаты почти десять лет. За это время счастливые супруги стали родителями пятерых детей. Всего месяц назад на шоу "Танцы со звездами" Ван Дер Бик сообщил, что они с женой должны стать родителями шестого малыша.