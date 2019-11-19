Скачать
Вторник, 19.11.2019
Тарифы: сколько будет стоить газ для населения в 2020 году
Тарифы: сколько будет стоить газ для населения в 2020 году
На украинских дорогах возрастет количество радаров: карта
На украинских дорогах возрастет количество радаров: карта
Коноплянка оценил перспективы сборной Украины на Евро-2020
Коноплянка оценил перспективы сборной Украины на Евро-2020
Создана первая карта поверхности Титана
Создана первая карта поверхности Титана

Джеймс Ван Дер Бик и его жена потеряли ребенка (Фото)

Джеймс Ван Дер Бик и его жена потеряли ребенка (Фото)
13:35 Сегодня Телеграф popcornnews.ru Фото: instagram.com

Новости шоу бизнеса:Актер Ван Дер Бик поделился трагичной новостью в своем Instagram.

Джеймс Ван Дер Бик сообщил, что они с женой Кимберли Бик потеряли шестого ребенка. Актер честно рассказал об этом поклонникам в программе "Танцы со звездами" в ночь на понедельник.

Сейчас Джеймс выступает в шоу "Танцы со звездами", и Кимберли уговаривала его не отказываться от этого, несмотря на произошедшее. Поэтому Ван Дер Бик решил публично признаться, что в этот день ему было не до танцев.

Мы с женой прошли через худший кошмар родителей, которые ждут малыша. Мы потеряли ребенка. Маленькая душа, которую мы хотели встретить в нашей семье, выбрала другой путь и ушла в другой мир, — поделился актер. 

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

Thrilled beyond belief to announce that another little bundle of joy has picked us to be their family. We chose to have our first ultrasound on camera with our #DWTS crew capturing the result - something I NEVER thought we’d ever do... but @vanderkimberly and I have been through three of those first appointments to discover either no heartbeat, or no baby, and she wanted to share this moment. Miscarriage (a word that needs a replacement - nobody failed to “carry”, these things sometimes just happen) is something that people rarely talk about, and often go through in secret. But there needs to be zero shame around it, or around giving yourself the time and space to grieve. We decided to put ourselves out there - not knowing what we’d find - in an effort to chip away at any senseless stigma around this experience and to encourage people who might be going through it to open themselves up to love & support from friends and family when they need it most. Happily, for us - this time- we walked out with tears of joy. #AndThenIDancedAQuickStep. Pic by @jilliangoulding

Публикация от James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames)

По словам Джеймса, такие события ломают и одновременно открывают сердце человека. Ван Дер Бик не планировал танцевать в тот вечер, но все изменили слова Кимберли.

Я не закончила смотреть, как ты танцуешь, — сказала она. В конце своей речи актер признался в любви своей жене и добавил, что танцует для нее.

Регина Тодоренко рассказала, как решилась нанять няню для своего сына

Мы уже проходили через такое, но никогда это не было на столь поздних сроках, никогда это не сопровождалось такой страшной, ужасающей угрозой для Кимберли и ее благополучия, — признался он. Актер написал, что сейчас его жена восстанавливается. Также он поблагодарил всех неравнодушных за слова поддержки. 

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

Wrecked. Devastated. In shock. That’s how we’re feeling right now after the soul we thought were going to welcome into our family in April... has taken a short cut to whatever lies beyond this life. We’ve been through this before, but never this late in the pregnancy, and never accompanied by such a scary, horrific threat to @vanderkimberly and her well-being. Grateful that she’s now recovering, but we’ve only just begun unpacking the layers of this one. Thank you to all of our friends and co-workers (and dance partners) who have shown up for us so beautifully during this time. As many of you have said, “There are no words...” and it’s true. Which is why in a time like this it’s enough to know that you’re there. Grieving AND counting our blessings today.

Публикация от James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames)

Напомним, Джеймс и Кимберли женаты почти десять лет. За это время счастливые супруги стали родителями пятерых детей. Всего месяц назад на шоу "Танцы со звездами" Ван Дер Бик сообщил, что они с женой должны стать родителями шестого малыша.

Перейти на Главную страницу Добавить комментарий

Все по теме:

Дети, Актер, Знаменитость, Малыши, Джеймс Ван Дер Бик.
Добавить комментарий
Перед написанием комментария ознакомьтесь с правилами.

Новости категории

Новости категории

Сегодня читают
01 Врачи рассказали, что будет с телом, если вы откажетесь от алкоголя
02 Идут морозы: В Украине существенно похолодает
03 "Это перебор": Гройсман прокомментировал ситуацию с Ляшко
04 Малый бизнес в Украине: какие изменения планируют для ФОПов
05 Итоги дня 18 ноября: подозрение Порошенко и возврат кораблей
Гороскоп
Гороскоп знак зодиака ОвенОвен Гороскоп знак зодиака ТелецТелец Гороскоп знак зодиака БлизнецыБлизнецы Гороскоп знак зодиака РакРак Гороскоп знак зодиака ЛевЛев Гороскоп знак зодиака ДеваДева
Гороскоп знак зодиака ВесыВесы Гороскоп знак зодиака СкорпионСкорпион Гороскоп знак зодиака СтрелецСтрелец Гороскоп знак зодиака КозерогКозерог Гороскоп знак зодиака ВодолейВодолей Гороскоп знак зодиака РыбыРыбы

Новости сегодня

Посмотреть всю ленту новостей
Декабрь готовит сюрпризы: какой будет погода в начале зимы
Декабрь готовит сюрпризы: какой будет погода в начале зимы
В Украине обязали перевозить детей в автокреслах: когда начнут штрафовать
Новые правила для водителей: когда начнут штрафовать
Погода резко испортится: Украину накроет густой туман
Погода резко испортится: Украину накроет густой туман
Блейк Лайвли удалила все посты из Instagram
Блейк Лайвли удалила все посты из Instagram
Телеграф - последние новости Украины и мира

Все материалы Телеграф, опубликованные на этом сайте с ссылкой на агентство "Интерфакс-Украина", не подлежат дальнейшему воспроизведению и/или распространению в какой-либо форме, не иначе как с письменного разрешения агентства. Перепечатка, копирование или воспроизведение информации, содержащей ссылку на агентство "УНИАН", "Укринформ", "УНН", "Украинские новости", "ИТАР-ТАСС", "Украинская Фото Группа" и "Reuters" в каком-либо виде строго запрещена.

Полное или частичное использование материалов разрешается только при условии наличия прямой, открытой для поисковых систем гиперссылки на прямой адрес материала на сайте telegraf.com.ua. Гиперссылка должна содержаться исключительно в первом абзаце текста. Размер шрифта ссылки или гиперссылки не должен быть меньше шрифта публикации.

Copyright © 2012-2019, Телеграф.

Правила сайта Контакты Реклама на сайте Политика конфиденциальности О проекте Телеграф Карта
Вверх
×
Продолжая просматривать telegraf.com.ua, Вы подтверждаете, что ознакомились с Правилами пользования сайтом, и соглашаетесь c Политикой конфиденциальности
Закрыть Соглашаюсь