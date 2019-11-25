Скачать
Транзит газа: Нафтогаз официально ответил Газпрому
Сезон гриппа в Украине: что нужно знать о прививках и вакцинах
Александрия - Вольфсбург: матч Лиги Европы обслужат австрийцы
Какой завтра праздник: обычаи традиции на 26 ноября
73-летняя Сьюзан Сарандон шокировала травмами лица после падения

13:53 Сегодня Телеграф popcornnews.ru Фото: pinterest.com

Новости шоу бизнеса:Актриса рассказала об этом в пятницу, опубликовав фото с последствиями инцидента в своем Instagram.

Сьюзан Сарандон поделилась с поклонниками новостью о своем "легком" падении, которое оставило ее с сотрясением мозга, переломанным носом и разбитым коленом.

На снимках Сьюзан не узнать: на первом кадре у нее огромная шишка над глазом, а на второй фотографии виден сильный отек.

Небольшой промах = сотрясение мозга, перелом носа, ушиб колена. Итак, похоже, что завтра я не смогу присутствовать в Нью-Гэмпшире на встрече людей с сенатором Сандерсом. Мне очень жаль, что я упущу такую возможность, — написала актриса. Сарадон не стала подробно рассказывать поклонникам, что именно стало причиной ее травм. 

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

A little slip = concussion, fractured nose, banged up knee. So, looks like I won’t be able to meet the folks in New Hampshire with Senator Sanders tomorrow. I’m really sorry I’ll miss that opportunity but here’s what I’d hoped to say: This is an emergency. Ask the scientists, the farmers, the creatures in the sea. Ask all those who have lost their homes from hurricanes, flood and fire, ask the endless stream of climate refugees, and the people of Flint, San Juan, and Standing Rock. This is a emergency. Ask the mothers who have lost their children to the opioid epidemic or because of the price of insulin. Ask the mothers who have lost their kids to gun violence in schools, in churches, in their bedrooms. This is an emergency. Ask those separated from their families at the border, or those separated from their loved ones by an unjust, racist, for-profit prison system. This is an emergency when our young people have no hope for education, for dream-making, because of insurmountable student debt. When teachers are forced to have additional jobs and when 40 hours of honest labor can still leave you in poverty. When homophobia, Islamaphobia, transphobia and racism take lives, that is an emergency. This is not the time for a “pathway” to or “framework” for incremental change. Emergencies require bold, visionary leadership. Senator Sanders believes in us and that together a better world is possible. He has been fighting for social, racial and economic justice his entire life, long before running for President, often before it was acceptable. Now it’s time for us to fight for him.

Публикация от Susan Sarandon (@susansarandon)

 

Актер Джеймс МакЭвой пожаловался, что его не брали на роли из-за низкого роста

В комментариях подписчики и звездные приятели Сьюзан искренне волновались за актрису. "Надеюсь, ты скоро поправишься", "Желаю тебе скорейшего и полного выздоровления", "Будь осторожнее", "Хочу верить, что тебе не слишком больно", — такие пожелания оставляли поклонники под фото.

&quot;Смешно и грустно одновременно&quot;: Дубилет обнаружил странное явление в Кабмине
В Украине запустили сайт по измерению скорости интернета
Порошенко рассказал о своих встречах с Джулиани
73-летняя Сьюзан Сарандон шокировала травмами лица после падения
