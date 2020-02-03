Сыну Джона Леннона удалили злокачественную опухоль (Фото)

Скачать
Фото: twitter.com

Новости шоу бизнеса:56-летний Джулиан Леннон сам обратился за помощью к дерматологу, о чем рассказал на официальной инстаграм-странице.

Знаменитого британского музыканта Джулиана Леннона, который является потомком участника The Beatles Джона Леннона, срочно прооперировали. Во время осмотра врач заметила на теле артиста злокачественную меланому.

При осмотре работница госпиталя заметила, что у родинки на голове артиста неправильная форма и отправила на обследование. Как оказалось, у него была злокачественная меланома, которая могла со временем привести к смерти. Поэтому Джулиана Леннона экстренно прооперировали.

Сам музыкант до сих пор приходит в себя от пережитого. Мужчина утверждает, что помнит ту родинку с детства, поэтому и подумать не мог, что она может превратиться в злокачественную опухоль. 

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

The Trouble is... You think you have time…. Well I’m going to keep this short & sweet…. This last week, was one of the most positive & productive weeks of My Life.... I’ve had some of the most incredible meetings, about My future in the World of Music, Photography, Documentaries & Charity, amongst other things, and was flying high with excitement for the year ahead… 2020, especially after having a very trying year, if not 5 years, since Mum passed… But this year, things started to look up… The smile was back on My face, My heart had opened up again, to all kinds of possibilities, Personal and Professional… A few days ago, I went to visit My dermatologist, here in LA, when she noticed a little bump on My head, that was actually a Mole, that had been there, along with a Birthmark, for the last 57 years…. But this time, it looked & felt a little different. She urged me to have a Biopsy 2 days ago, which I obliged… Only to learn, 24 hrs later, that it was Malignant/Cancerous, and that her recommendation was to get it removed immediately, which is what happened today…. Hopefully We managed to remove all that was cancerous, but the Mole is being sent off again, for a further/deeper analysis, and I’ll have those results next week. I cannot tell you how I felt, from One moment of Joy, to the fear of feeling that I may be gone, at any given moment. I’m still shaking inside… But My Faith is Strong.... I’m not saying this for any kind of Sympathy… I’m saying… If You Love this Life, and All that it encompasses, then take time out for yourself, to go and get checked out By Your Doctor, and do every Health Check possible!!!! Go twice a year, if you can, minimum…. Things can turn in a Day, as it did with Me…. Take care of Yourself, and urge those you love, to go for Check-Ups too.... Life is too Short… Don’t make it shorter, by being ignorant about Your Own health. The images above were taken over 48 hours…. Love to All.... Jules x P.S. Thank You Dr Tess Mauricio, for quite possibly, saving My Life... I shall be forever indebted.... P.P.S. I made these B&W for those of you who might be squeamish....

Публикация от Julian Lennon (@julespicturepalace)

Проблема в том, что вы думаете, что у вас есть время. Несколько дней назад, я пошел к моему дерматологу, здесь, в Лос-Анджелесе, когда она заметила небольшую шишку на моей голове, которая была на самом деле родинкой, которая была там в течение последних 57 лет. Но все ощущалось немного иначе, – поделился Джулиан Леннон.

"Крестный отец" уже не тот: Аль Пачино "полетел" на красной дорожке (Фото)

После хирургического вмешательства артист продолжает проходить курс обследования. Сейчас опухоль Джулиана Леннона отправили на экспертизу и взяли у мужчины дополнительные анализы. Результатов он со страхом ожидает в середине февраля, поэтому получил поддержку от поклонников и будет информировать общественность о ходе обследования.

"Я получу эти результаты на следующей неделе. Я не могу сказать вам, что я чувствовал, от одного мгновения радости до страха, что я могу уйти в любой момент. Я все еще дрожу внутри! Но моя вера сильна", – добавил он .

Все по теме:

Опухоль, Болезнь, Знаменитости, Заболевание, Сыну Джона Леннона, Джулиан Леннон.
