Скачать
Воскресенье, 08.03.2020
"Уровень опасности желтый": киевлян предупреждают о тумане
"Уровень опасности желтый": киевлян предупреждают о тумане
ВОЗ разрушает мифы: вещи, которые не помогут защититься от коронавируса
ВОЗ разрушает мифы: вещи, которые не помогут защититься от коронавируса
Шахтер и Колос забили семь голов на двоих в матче УПЛ (Видео)
Шахтер и Колос забили семь голов на двоих в матче УПЛ (Видео)
Украинские знаменитости поздравляют женщин с 8 марта (Фото, Видео)
Украинские знаменитости поздравляют женщин с 8 марта (Фото, Видео)

Меган Маркл пообщалась со старшеклассниками о Международном женском дне (Фото, Видео)

Меган Маркл пообщалась со старшеклассниками о Международном женском дне (Фото, Видео)
18:39 Сегодня Телеграф 24tv.ua Фото: Instagram

Новости шоу бизнеса:6 марта герцогиня Сассекская тайно посетила лондонскую школу Роберта Клака, чтобы пообщаться с учениками старших классов о Международном женском дне.

Как оказалось впоследствии, уже второй раз за несколько дней Меган Маркл осуществляет публичные выходы без пристального внимания прессы и папарацци. Так, 6 марта она пришла в школу Роберта Клака, чтобы рассказать и дать наставления детям о Международном женском дне, который отмечается сегодня, 8 марта. Как ни странно, герцогиня Сассекская уделила больше внимание не девочкам, а ребятам.

Она обратилась к мужской части зала с трогательной речью, которая вдохновила их уделять достаточно внимания женщинам не только сегодня, а превращать каждый их день в праздник независимо от даты в календаре.

"В вашей жизни есть мамы, сестры, подруги. Защищайте и поддерживайте их. Убедитесь, что они чувствуют себя важными и в безопасности. И давайте просто соберемся вместе, чтобы сделать Международный женский день чем-то таким, что будет не только в воскресенье, но и каждый день в году", – призвала Меган Маркл.

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

50 years ago, women in Britain won the right to equal pay. That monumental moment began with one courageous and inspiring group of women in a factory in Dagenham, England. In 1968, facing a pay settlement that declared them less skilled than men, the sewing machinists of the Ford Motor Company walked out on strike. In the face of great pressure, they stood firm, and two years later the UK Parliament was forced to pass the Equal Pay Act, protecting and supporting working women ever since. To mark International Women’s Day, The Duchess of Sussex visited Dagenham to meet with Geraldine Dear, one of the strikers, and spend time with students at the Robert Clack Upper School to meet the town’s next generation of female role models, and talk to young women and men about the women who inspire them. “Being in Dagenham is incredibly profound. Because as you can see with Geraldine and the other women who had the strength to really stand up for something that they knew needed to be done. This is the best example of no matter how small you might feel, how low you may feel on the ladder or the totem pole, no matter what colour you are, no matter what gender you are, you have a voice, and you certainly have the right to speak up for what is right.” - The Duchess of Sussex A lifetime advocate and campaigner for gender equity, The Duchess joined a special assembly to celebrate this remarkable local story, as well as recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of all women around the world. #InternationalWomensDay #IWD2020 #EachForEqual Photo The Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Chris Allerton

Публикация от The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal)

Подростки поддержали слова герцогини Сассекской, а один из учеников публично рассказал о своем отношении к празднику, заявив, что этот день в который раз напоминает о равенстве и свободе выбора как мужчин, так и женщин.

Кроме того, смелый юноша поцеловал и обнял Меган, на что зал взорвался овациями, а сама герцогиня в шутку пригрозила ему пальцем. После дети позировали вместе с ней для совместного фото с жестом, который символизирует Международный женский день – руки, согнутые в локтях, держат параллельно.

Украинские знаменитости поздравляют женщин с 8 марта (Фото, Видео)

Для появления перед учениками старших классов Меган Маркл выбрала достаточно комфортный образ в деловом стиле. На ней твидовый пиджак кремового цвета от марки ME+EM, который она соединила с обычной белой футболкой и черными классическими брюками. Look завершили туфли-лодочки на каблуке от бренда Jennifer Chamandi и дизайнерская сумочка в тон пиджака от Rejina Pyo.

Перейти на Главную страницу Добавить комментарий

Все по теме:

Королевская семья, 8 марта, Международный женский день, Меган Маркл, Герцоги Сассекские.
Добавить комментарий
Перед написанием комментария ознакомьтесь с правилами.

Новости категории

Новости категории

Сегодня читают
01 8 Марта 2020: красивые поздравления с Международным женским днем
02 Чумак рассказал, почему ОГП не подписывал подозрения против Порошенко
03 Поздравления с 8 Марта 2020: красивые и романтичные поздравления в стихах
04 Теплые пожелания с наступающим 8 марта в стихах и открытках
05 Первые животные Земли были связаны сетью странных нитей (Фото)
Гороскоп
Гороскоп знак зодиака ОвенОвен Гороскоп знак зодиака ТелецТелец Гороскоп знак зодиака БлизнецыБлизнецы Гороскоп знак зодиака РакРак Гороскоп знак зодиака ЛевЛев Гороскоп знак зодиака ДеваДева
Гороскоп знак зодиака ВесыВесы Гороскоп знак зодиака СкорпионСкорпион Гороскоп знак зодиака СтрелецСтрелец Гороскоп знак зодиака КозерогКозерог Гороскоп знак зодиака ВодолейВодолей Гороскоп знак зодиака РыбыРыбы

Новости сегодня

Посмотреть всю ленту новостей
Трагедия MH17: США выразили доверие судебной системе Нидерландов
Трагедия MH17: США выразили доверие судебной системе Нидерландов
СМИ: коронавирус добрался до Болгарии
СМИ: коронавирус добрался до Болгарии
Папа Римский нарушил вековые традиции из-за коронавируса
Папа Римский нарушил вековые традиции из-за коронавируса
Объявлен график обновлений смартфонов Vivo до Android 10
Объявлен график обновлений смартфонов Vivo до Android 10
Телеграф - последние новости Украины и мира

Все материалы Телеграф, опубликованные на этом сайте с ссылкой на агентство "Интерфакс-Украина", не подлежат дальнейшему воспроизведению и/или распространению в какой-либо форме, не иначе как с письменного разрешения агентства. Перепечатка, копирование или воспроизведение информации, содержащей ссылку на агентство "УНИАН", "Укринформ", "УНН", "Украинские новости", "ИТАР-ТАСС", "Украинская Фото Группа" и "Reuters" в каком-либо виде строго запрещена.

Полное или частичное использование материалов разрешается только при условии наличия прямой, открытой для поисковых систем гиперссылки на прямой адрес материала на сайте telegraf.com.ua. Гиперссылка должна содержаться исключительно в первом абзаце текста. Размер шрифта ссылки или гиперссылки не должен быть меньше шрифта публикации.

Copyright © 2012-2020, Телеграф.

Правила сайта Контакты Реклама на сайте Политика конфиденциальности О проекте Телеграф Карта
Вверх
×
Продолжая просматривать telegraf.com.ua, Вы подтверждаете, что ознакомились с Правилами пользования сайтом, и соглашаетесь c Политикой конфиденциальности
Закрыть Соглашаюсь