Меган Маркл пообщалась со старшеклассниками о Международном женском дне (Фото, Видео)

Как оказалось впоследствии, уже второй раз за несколько дней Меган Маркл осуществляет публичные выходы без пристального внимания прессы и папарацци. Так, 6 марта она пришла в школу Роберта Клака, чтобы рассказать и дать наставления детям о Международном женском дне, который отмечается сегодня, 8 марта. Как ни странно, герцогиня Сассекская уделила больше внимание не девочкам, а ребятам.
Она обратилась к мужской части зала с трогательной речью, которая вдохновила их уделять достаточно внимания женщинам не только сегодня, а превращать каждый их день в праздник независимо от даты в календаре.
"В вашей жизни есть мамы, сестры, подруги. Защищайте и поддерживайте их. Убедитесь, что они чувствуют себя важными и в безопасности. И давайте просто соберемся вместе, чтобы сделать Международный женский день чем-то таким, что будет не только в воскресенье, но и каждый день в году", – призвала Меган Маркл.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
50 years ago, women in Britain won the right to equal pay. That monumental moment began with one courageous and inspiring group of women in a factory in Dagenham, England. In 1968, facing a pay settlement that declared them less skilled than men, the sewing machinists of the Ford Motor Company walked out on strike. In the face of great pressure, they stood firm, and two years later the UK Parliament was forced to pass the Equal Pay Act, protecting and supporting working women ever since. To mark International Women’s Day, The Duchess of Sussex visited Dagenham to meet with Geraldine Dear, one of the strikers, and spend time with students at the Robert Clack Upper School to meet the town’s next generation of female role models, and talk to young women and men about the women who inspire them. “Being in Dagenham is incredibly profound. Because as you can see with Geraldine and the other women who had the strength to really stand up for something that they knew needed to be done. This is the best example of no matter how small you might feel, how low you may feel on the ladder or the totem pole, no matter what colour you are, no matter what gender you are, you have a voice, and you certainly have the right to speak up for what is right.” - The Duchess of Sussex A lifetime advocate and campaigner for gender equity, The Duchess joined a special assembly to celebrate this remarkable local story, as well as recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of all women around the world. #InternationalWomensDay #IWD2020 #EachForEqual Photo The Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Chris Allerton
Подростки поддержали слова герцогини Сассекской, а один из учеников публично рассказал о своем отношении к празднику, заявив, что этот день в который раз напоминает о равенстве и свободе выбора как мужчин, так и женщин.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
A sneak peek of The Duchess of Sussex’s visit in honour of International Women’s Day to the Robert Clack school in Dagenham. Check in here tomorrow for behind the scenes moments and special coverage of the visit throughout the day. #IWD Photo The Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Chris Allerton
Кроме того, смелый юноша поцеловал и обнял Меган, на что зал взорвался овациями, а сама герцогиня в шутку пригрозила ему пальцем. После дети позировали вместе с ней для совместного фото с жестом, который символизирует Международный женский день – руки, согнутые в локтях, держат параллельно.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Happy International Women’s Day! Here, a glimpse of The Duchess’ visit to the Robert Clack School to hear from the students on what IWD means to them, and how we can all uplift one another. Tag an inspiring woman in your life and tell us what #IWD2020 means to you. More behind the scenes moments coming soon...
Для появления перед учениками старших классов Меган Маркл выбрала достаточно комфортный образ в деловом стиле. На ней твидовый пиджак кремового цвета от марки ME+EM, который она соединила с обычной белой футболкой и черными классическими брюками. Look завершили туфли-лодочки на каблуке от бренда Jennifer Chamandi и дизайнерская сумочка в тон пиджака от Rejina Pyo.