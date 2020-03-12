Меган Маркл вызвала фурор появлением в элегантном образе от мировых брендов

Скачать
Четверг, 12.03.2020
Новости шоу бизнеса:Герцогиня Сассекская осуществила очередную встречу в стенах Букингемского дворца еще 9 марта, когда страна отмечала День Содружества.

В течение недели герцогиня Сассекская вдохновенно исполняет свои королевские обязанности. Чуть ли не ежедневно она осуществляет встречи с инициативной молодежью. Так, накануне совместного выхода монаршей семьи по случаю Дня Содружества Меган Маркл встретилась с молодыми учеными в Букингемском дворце.

Несмотря на то, что возвращения Меган Маркл в Великобританию ждала общественность во всем мире, большинство официальных мероприятий ей удалось провести тайно. А королевская семья информирует о них только впоследствии.

На странице Меган и Гарри в инстаграме появился видеофрагмент встречи с молодыми учеными Содружества. К мероприятию присоединились студенты из 11 стран мира – от Малави до Шри-Ланки. Вместе с герцогиней Сассекской они обсудили глобальные вызовы, с которыми сталкиваются государства – очистка океана от пластика, улучшение системы здравоохранения, достойная оплата труда и экономический рост. 

 
 
 
Earlier this week The Duchess of Sussex, in her role as Patron of the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU), met with the bright minds from across the Commonwealth to hear about their commitment to tackling the global challenges we all face. The Duchess spoke with Scholars studying and researching important areas surrounding; cleaning up plastic pollution in our oceans, helping to build more sustainable cities, improving health outcomes for citizens, and supporting decent work and economic growth. Paving the way as the next generation of leaders, these inspirational scholars, are spread far across the Commonwealth from Malawi to Malaysia, Ghana to Sri Lanka – all of whom will use the skills and knowledge they gain while studying in the UK to make a difference when they return to their home countries. The Duchess, who also attended university with support of a scholarship, is a strong advocate of accessible education for all. As the Royal Patron of The Association of Commonwealth Universities (@The_ACU_Official) since January 2019, The Duchess has met and engaged with students, academics, and staff from ACU member universities across the Commonwealth to learn more about the vital work they do to address global challenges. As President and Vice President of The @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess thank all those who are working to give access to education for all.

Для очередного выхода Меган выбрала сдержанный образ от ведущих домов моды: черное платье-футляр от Scanlan Theodore, стоимость которого составляет 650 долларов – почти 17 тысяч гривен. Наряд она дополнила туфлями-лодочками на каблуке от Aquazurra, а из аксессуаров выбрала клатч Dior. Герцогиня Сассекская собрала волосы в низкий хвост и завершила look легким макияжем с акцентом на глаза.

