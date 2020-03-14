Скачать
Суббота, 14.03.2020
Коронавирус в Украине: Зеленский ввел в действие решение СНБО
НБУ о коронавирусе: В конце будем иметь немного другую мировую экономику
VAR и Супряга: Днепр-1 обыграл Мариуполь в УПЛ (Видео)
Microsoft Build-2020: конференция перенесена в онлайн-режим
Звезды "Сумерек" появились на вечеринке в Лос-Анджелесе (Фото)

19:52 Сегодня

Новости шоу бизнеса:Известные актрисы Никки Рид и Эшли Грин встретились на вечеринке дизайнера Рэйчел Зоуи в Лос-Анджелесе.

Звезды фильма "Сумерки" (Twilight) редко собираются вместе, но когда это происходит, фанаты некогда популярного проекта сразу вспоминают его.

На днях у них была такая возможность: 31-летняя Никки Рид и 33-летняя Эшли Грин посетили вечеринку дизайнера Рэйчел Зоуи в Лос-Анджелесе.

Актрисы пришли поддержать ее проект, направленный на развитие устойчивой моды, и провести время в приятной компании единомышленников, среди который были Ванесса Лаше, Лаура Марано, Кейтлин Картер, Ариэль Кеббель, Ребекка Дэйн и другие гости.

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

In this unfathomable time, I am so grateful to have been with the most extraordinary group of women, along with my beautiful friend and co-host @nikkireed - founder of @bayouwithlove - to celebrate each other and the spring @boxofstyle over supper in the most stunning setting.It was a much needed escape from what is all of our reality today and gave us enough laughs and love to last a while. Thank you my amazing #girlfriends for always showing up and creating the most special evenings when we really need them. Many ladies not shown in due to IG limits ..I love you all and I am filled with #gratitude XoRZ #girlfriendsarethebestfriends . . : @chelsealaurenphoto : @markimage

Публикация от Rachel Zoe (@rachelzoe)

"Ты делаешь настоящее дело, а прошедшая вечеринка - яркий пример", поблагодарила Никки Рид свою подругу Рэйчел Зоуи в инстаграме.

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

This woman right here. Rachel you have championed me, and Bayou, since the beginning. It is because of you that we have been able to make it into the hands and hearts of so many women, spreading our core belief that sustainable beauty is achievable in the world of fashion. People will only begin to fall in love with recycled, up-cycled, sustainable locally made products when they have the chance to hold them, experience them and believe in them. You are the the real deal, and last night is a shining example of the energy and magnificence you so clearly curate. The way you believe in building not just your brand, but the brands and dreams of other women is the definition of leading by example. It inspires me, it inspires every room you stand in, and everyone you reach. It was an honor to co-host with you, but if I am being honest I’ll take any excuse to spend a few moments together. Thank you for your friendship, your heart, and beyond. @rachelzoe @boxofstyle x @bayouwithlove

Публикация от Nikki Reed (@nikkireed)

Заболевшая Хайди Клум пожаловалась на нехватку тестов на коронавирус

Устойчивое развитие достижимо в мире моды. Люди только тогда начнут влюбляться в переработанные ткани и вещи местного производства, когда смогут взять их в руки.

Лос-Анджелес, Вечеринка, Эшли Грин, Никки Рид, Рэйчел Зоуи.
