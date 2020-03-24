Скачать
Вторник, 24.03.2020
Возможное введение ЧС в ряде областей: Кабмин вечером проведет внеочередное заседание
Встреча с послами G7 и ЕС: Ермак обсудил помощь Украине
Уходит эпоха: когда Рафаилов покинет Зарю
Пройдите тест и узнайте о своих жизненных ценностях

"Я почти не чувствовала себя больной": Грета Тунберг думает, что переболела коронавирусом
Новости шоу бизнеса:Грета Тунберг на личной странице в инстаграме опубликовала сообщение, в котором призналась о симптомах коронавируса.

Грета Тунберг решилась откровенно рассказать о своем самочувствии на страницах социальных сетей. Только сегодня, 24 марта, эко-активистка призналась, что последние десятьдней провела в самоизоляции. На такое решение она решилась после возвращения из Бельгии.

Грета Тунберг отметила, что во время поездки рядом с ней был отец, который уже в Швеции почувствовал схожие симптомы одновременно с ней. Она отметила, что в стране можно провериться на коронавирус только в том случае, если это скорая медицинская помощь. Всем, кто чувствует себя плохо, врачи советуют остаться дома и изолировать себя от семьи.

Несмотря на то, что Грете Тунберг так и не удалось сдать тест на Covid-19, она убеждена, что была заражена коронавирусом. Ее симптомы проявлялись в легкой форме, поэтому эко-активистка посоветовала молодежи быть как можно внимательнее. Ведь они могут легко преодолеть коронавирус, однако инфицировать тех, кто находится в группе риска.

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

The last two weeks I’ve stayed inside. When I returned from my trip around Central Europe I isolated myself (in a borrowed apartment away from my mother and sister) since the number of cases of COVID-19 (in Germany for instance) were similar to Italy in the beginning. Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father - who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever. In Sweden you can not test yourself for COVID-19 unless you’re in need of emergent medical treatment. Everyone feeling ill are told to stay at home and isolate themselves. I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it’s extremely likely that I’ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances. Now I’ve basically recovered, but - AND THIS IS THE BOTTOM LINE: I almost didn’t feel ill. My last cold was much worse than this! Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultainously I might not even have suspected anything. Then I would just have thought I was feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough. And this it what makes it so much more dangerous. Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms. Then they don’t know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups. We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others. Please keep that in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus. And remember to always take care of each other and help those in need. #COVID #flattenthecurve

Публикация от Greta Thunberg (@gretathunberg)

"Эта штука очень неприятная": Иванну Сахно госпитализировали 

Я почти не чувствовала себя больной. Моя последняя простуда была значительно хуже, чем эти симптомы. Если бы у кого-то другого не было признаков болезни одновременно со мной, я бы даже ничего не подозревала. Я бы просто подумала, что чувствую привычную усталость и у меня кашель, – написала Грета Тунберг.

