Эшли Грэм поделилась милым видео, как занимается йогой с сыном (Видео)

Звездные родители на карантине проводят время со своими детьми. Про домашние занятия знаменитости рассказывают на личных страницах в инстаграме.
На инстаграм-странице издания Vogue Paris опубликовали забавный ролик, где Эшли позирует вместе с маленьким сыном, который появился на свет 18 января. В изоляции она полностью посвятила себя семье и наслаждается каждой минутой.
Американская модель Эшли Грэм продолжает заниматься спортом даже на карантине. К тренировкам привлекает и сыночка Айзека. На ролике, который опубликовал журнал, видно, как Эшли делает упражнение, лежа на коврике во дворе своего дома. В то время она держит на руках малыша.
#FromHomeWithLove Every day during this period of confinement, we stay in touch with the Vogue Family and we invite a guest to send us a picture specially from their home, as well as sharing their tips on how they are staying positive during this difficult time. Today, it's the turn of @AshleyGraham ”Working out during this time has not only kept me positive, but also makes us feel alive during such a sedentary time. I instantly feel more calm and level headed after yoga or working out. Right before this started I just returned to working out for the first time after giving birth. Pregnancy and this crisis have made me acutely aware of my body, health, and touch. I’m in awe that my body created life and I know it deserves my love and protection. It’s a strange time to be a new mom, but I’m so grateful to be able to hold Issac so close to me—it feels that much more intimate during a time when we must refrain from touching others. Some mornings it feels like things will always be this way, but I have faith this will pass. I hope that once it does we emerge more empathetic to others, more humanitarian, and more connected and loving to our bodies. Loving them for the health, movement, and life they provide us with and not just for how they look.” #StayHome #StaySafe
Тренировки в такое время не только помогают мне оставаться позитивной, но и позволяют нам чувствовать себя живыми. Я сразу чувствую себя более спокойной и уравновешенной после йоги или физических упражнений, – заметила модель.