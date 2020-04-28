Принц Гарри записал послание по случаю 75-летия своей любимой детской книги

Скачать
Вторник, 28.04.2020
COVID-2019 (Коронавирус)
Новости шоу бизнеса:Принц анонсировал специальный эпизод мультсериала "Томас и его друзья" и признался, что и сам вырос на этой истории.

После рождения сына Арчи принц Гарри с особым удовольствием присоединяется к созданию детских проектов. Как сообщает Daily Mail, он анонсировал выход в свет специального эпизода детского анимационного фильма "Томас и его друзья", посвященного 75-летию книги "Паровозик Томас", которая и легла в основу экранизации.

Премьера спецсерии мультфильма состоится уже в начале мая этого года. В нем появятся королева Елизавета II и маленький принц Чарльз, а события будут разворачиваться в Букингемском дворце. Видеообращение к общественности принц Гарри записал еще будучи членом королевской семьи в январе этого года в Лондоне. Он не стал скрывать, что паровозик Томас был его любимым персонажем в детстве.

Паровозик Томас за последние 75 лет смог стать родным и любимым персонажем для многих семей. Он развлекал, учил детей и поднимал для них важные темы с помощью увлекательных историй и интересных персонажей. У меня тоже накопилось достаточно воспоминаний, связанных с этим героем. Я вырос на этих мультфильмах, – признался принц Гарри.

 
 
 
По этому случаю в сети появились архивные фото маленького принца Гарри, которые быстро разлетелись в прессе.

 
 
 
"Реальный мир Гарри и Меган": в свет выйдет книга о секретах королевской семьи

На них королевский наследник впервые в сентябре 1987 года идет в детский сад Ноттинг Хилл. В этот знаковый день он не забыл прихватить с собой небольшую сумку в форме любимого паровозика Томаса. Невозможно остаться равнодушным к таким чувственным фотографиям из галереи британской монаршей семьи.

