"Цель – отразить портрет нации": Кейт Миддлтон работает над фотопроектом о коронавирусе

Жена принца Уильяма начала новый проект, связанный с распространением коронавирусной болезни в Великобритании. Об этом говорится на официальной странице герцогов Кембриджских в инстаграме.
Вместе с Национальной портретной галереей организуют виртуальную выставку под названием Hold Still. С ее помощью стремятся показать, как миллионы британцев переживают пандемиюCOVID-19.
Выставку планируют открыть уже в августе этого года. Она будет состоять из трех тематических категорий: "Помощники и герои", "Ваша новая реальность", "Хорошие поступки".
Today The Duchess of Cambridge launches a community photography project spearheaded by you! In collaboration with the @NationalPortraitGallery, we are asking you to help capture the spirit, the mood, the hopes, the fears and the feelings of the UK as we continue to deal with the Coronavirus outbreak. Completely free and open to all ages and abilities, Hold Still will capture a snapshot of the UK at this time, creating a collective portrait of lockdown which will reflect resilience and bravery, humour and sadness, creativity and kindness, and human tragedy and hope. One hundred shortlisted portraits will feature in a gallery without walls – a one of a kind digital exhibition open to all this August. The images can be captured on phones or cameras and each image will be assessed on the emotion and experience it conveys rather than its photographic quality or technical expertise. Submit your images through the link in bio and share your portraits on Instagram by tagging @KensingtonRoyal #HoldStill2020 to be in with a chance to be featured on our channel throughout the project. #StayAtHome
Отмечается, что неважно, на какое устройство будет сделано фото. Каждый кадр будут оценивать по эмоциональности, а не по качеству изображения.
Цель Hold Still – отразить портрет нации, дух нации, то, что каждый переживает в это время. Фотографии, отражающие устойчивость, храбрость, доброту – все то, что люди чувствуют, – говорится в публикации.