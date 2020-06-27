Холли Берри поразила потрясающей фигурой: и не скажешь, что актрисе 53

53-летняя голливудская звезда опубликовала фото, сделанное в рамках спецпроекта с журналом Women’s Health, в рамках которого она регулярно делится с читательницами секретами и советами, которые помогут им оставаться здоровыми и стройными.
На снимке Берри изображена на пляже в стильном купальнике, обнажающем ее спину. Образ звезды дополняет модная пляжная шляпка от бренда Hat Attack.
В подписи к фото актриса рассказала о важности спорта — не только для красоты, но и для здоровья:
"Сегодня мы поговорим о том, насколько важны тренировки для вашего здоровья, а не только для эстетики. Мой диагноз, диабет, был тревожным звонком, который мне был нужен, чтобы избавиться от монотонности постоянно делать скручивания и поднимать тяжелые веса, и вместо этого сосредоточиться на тренировке для здоровья, которая все время менялась", — написала Берри, отметив издание Women’s Health.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Happy #FitnessFriday! For today’s takeover by @respin and @womenshealthmag, we’re talking about how essential it is to consider your workout for your health, not just aesthetics. My diabetes diagnosis was the wake-up call I needed to break from the monotony of constantly doing crunches and lifting heavy weights and to instead pursue a health-focused, 360 workout that was always changing. Head to @womenshealthmag now to learn more and let’s switch up that routine!
На официальной странице издания также было опубликовано фото с Берри.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Yes, this is an epic throwback pic of @halleberry—but for her, it represents so much more. This #FitnessFriday, Halle and @respin are back to share how her approach to fitness has changed over the years. . “In my 20s (and 30s), I mostly worked out in order to look a certain way. I was young and appearance was a big part of my early acting career. I was always in the gym, either sitting at a weight machine or with a barbell in my hands. It was a little boring (I knew every Monday would be exactly the same as the Monday before), but I looked fit and that was enough for me at the time. After I found out I had diabetes, though, things started to change and I began to see fitness as a way to care for my health and my body. As a result, throughout the next few decades, my perspective (and my workouts!) shifted. I began to focus on *feeling* fit more than *looking* fit, and my workouts became acts of self-care. With this approach to fitness, I walk through the world with more confidence—and I enjoy exercise more than ever.” . Click the link in bio to learn how Halle and her trainer @peterleethomas transformed her workouts from the inside out
Редакция Women’s Health показала редкий архивный снимок, на котором актриса изображена в молодости в спортзале.