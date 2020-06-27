Холли Берри поразила потрясающей фигурой: и не скажешь, что актрисе 53

Скачать
Суббота, 27.06.2020
COVID-2019 (Коронавирус)
Американская актриса Холли Берри продемонстрировала роскошные формы на новом пляжном снимке.

53-летняя голливудская звезда опубликовала фото, сделанное в рамках спецпроекта с журналом Women’s Health, в рамках которого она регулярно делится с читательницами секретами и советами, которые помогут им оставаться здоровыми и стройными.

На снимке Берри изображена на пляже в стильном купальнике, обнажающем ее спину. Образ звезды дополняет модная пляжная шляпка от бренда Hat Attack.

В подписи к фото актриса рассказала о важности спорта — не только для красоты, но и для здоровья:

"Сегодня мы поговорим о том, насколько важны тренировки для вашего здоровья, а не только для эстетики. Мой диагноз, диабет, был тревожным звонком, который мне был нужен, чтобы избавиться от монотонности постоянно делать скручивания и поднимать тяжелые веса, и вместо этого сосредоточиться на тренировке для здоровья, которая все время менялась", — написала Берри, отметив издание Women’s Health.

 Холли Берри получила роль в фильме Роланда Эммериха

Редакция Women’s Health показала редкий архивный снимок, на котором актриса изображена в молодости в спортзале.

