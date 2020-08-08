"Люди в черном": Анджелину Джоли "словили" на шоппинге с сыном

45-летнюю знаменитость "словили" папарацци на прогулке со своим 12-лентим сыном Ноксом. Артистка отправила на шоппинг по магазинам в Лос-Анджелесе.
Для прогулки по магазинах Джоли выбрала длинный черный сарафан и кожаные сандалии от бренда Gabriela Hearst.
Знаменитость сама соблюдает карантинные меры и также активно пропагандирует ношение защитных масок. Поэтому Джоли не забыла надеть это средство защиты. Она выбрала дизайнерскую маску от бренда Off-White, которая стоит более 100 долларов.
Ciao! Let's leave (just a moment) the masculine charme (we like to talk about it) and let's focus on the celebrities style inspirations. You know I'm black addicted and I don't abandon it even in the summer. It is the absolutely perfect color / non-color: it suits everyone. I love the light black dress with straps chosen by Angelina Jolie while shopping with her daughter (also total black with the Godzilla t-shirt) and her sandals. As masks have become an essential part of everyday life, Angelina chooses an @off____white mask. it's currently sold out on its website With 100% of the net proceeds from the Off-White masks set to benefit COVID-19 relief efforts, it's luxury fashion for a great cause. We love it! Do you like Angelina? Ph Backgrid #fashionlover #emanuelaformoso #TFL #fashionista #fashionstyle #fashionlook #stylishlook #fashionwriter #fashioninfluencer #influencer #fashioneditor #fashioninspo #styleblogger #styleinspo #styleoftheday #stylewriter #fashionicon #celebritystyle #streetstyle #angelinajolie
Сын актрисы также был в защитной маске. Оделся Нокс в тон к маме. На мальчике были черные джинсы, такого же цвета футболка и кроссовки.