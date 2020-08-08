Скачать
Суббота, 08.08.2020
COVID-2019 (Коронавирус)
Смягчение карантина: Укрзализныця возобновила остановку поездов в Тернополе и Луцке
Смягчение карантина: Укрзализныця возобновила остановку поездов в Тернополе и Луцке
"Речь идет о 5-7% нашего ВВП": у Зеленского оценили стоимость восстановления Донбасса
У Зеленского оценили стоимость восстановления Донбасса
Увольнение Сарри обойдется Ювентусу в круглую сумму
Увольнение Сарри обойдется Ювентусу в круглую сумму
Роз не будет: первая съемка проекта "Холостячка" с Ксенией Мишиной состоялась
Роз не будет: первая съемка проекта "Холостячка" с Ксенией Мишиной состоялась

"Люди в черном": Анджелину Джоли "словили" на шоппинге с сыном

"Люди в черном": Анджелину Джоли "словили" на шоппинге с сыном
17:22 Сегодня Телеграф
Голливудская актриса Анджелина Джоли продемонстрировала повседневный летний образ, но не забыла и о соблюдении правил карантина.

45-летнюю знаменитость "словили" папарацци на прогулке со своим 12-лентим сыном Ноксом. Артистка отправила на шоппинг по магазинам в Лос-Анджелесе.

Для прогулки по магазинах Джоли выбрала длинный черный сарафан и кожаные сандалии от бренда Gabriela Hearst.

Знаменитость сама соблюдает карантинные меры и также активно пропагандирует ношение защитных масок. Поэтому Джоли не забыла надеть это средство защиты. Она выбрала дизайнерскую маску от бренда Off-White, которая стоит более 100 долларов.

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

Ciao! Let's leave (just a moment) the masculine charme (we like to talk about it) and let's focus on the celebrities style inspirations. You know I'm black addicted and I don't abandon it even in the summer. It is the absolutely perfect color / non-color: it suits everyone. I love the light black dress with straps chosen by Angelina Jolie while shopping with her daughter (also total black with the Godzilla t-shirt) and her sandals. As masks have become an essential part of everyday life, Angelina chooses an @off____white mask. it's currently sold out on its website With 100% of the net proceeds from the Off-White masks set to benefit COVID-19 relief efforts, it's luxury fashion for a great cause. We love it! Do you like Angelina? Ph Backgrid #fashionlover #emanuelaformoso #TFL #fashionista #fashionstyle #fashionlook #stylishlook #fashionwriter #fashioninfluencer #influencer #fashioneditor #fashioninspo #styleblogger #styleinspo #styleoftheday #stylewriter #fashionicon #celebritystyle #streetstyle #angelinajolie

Публикация от Emanuela Formoso (@thefashionlover_net)

 Помирились? Брэда Питта снова заметили у дома бывшей супруги

Сын актрисы также был в защитной маске. Оделся Нокс в тон к маме. На мальчике были черные джинсы, такого же цвета футболка и кроссовки.

Все по теме:

Анджелина Джоли, Актриса, Образ, Карантин, Наряд.

Автор:

Телеграф
