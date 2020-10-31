Певица Бейонсе украсила три обложки Vogue

Бейонсе, которая недавно отметила 39-летие, снялась для обложки Декабрьский номер британского Vogue. Вообще обложки целых три, а снимала певицу 21-летняя Кеннеди Картер. Она стала Самым молодым фотографом (ей 21 год), создавший обложку британского Vogue за всю 104-летнюю историю журнала.
Бейонсе специально попросила для съемки темнокожего фотографа, и редактор журнала Эдвард Эннинфул выбрал Кеннеди Картер, поскольку та выкладывала работы о недооцененной красоте людей с темной кожей. При этом для начинающего фотографа эта съемка стала первой в сфере моды.
Новый номер глянца выйдет с тремя обложки. На одной из них Бейонсе одета в жакет Alexander McQueen с выразительными алым вставками на плечах.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Beyoncé by me for British Vogue Credits: #Beyoncé wears an @AlexanderMcQueen jacket, @AtsukoKudoLatex hotpants and @LouboutinWorld shoes for the third and final December 2020 cover of @BritishVogue. Photographed by @InternetBby and styled by @Edward_Enninful with hair by @JawaraW and colourists @Rachel_Bodt and @ShirleyGHauteHair, make-up by @FrancescaTolot, nails by @OhMyNailsNYC, set design by @StefanBeckman and lighting direction by @_Wordie. Photography assisting by @Ohmakeda & @myeshaevongardner. With thanks to Beyoncé’s personal stylist @ZerinaAkers and publicist @YvetteNoelSchure; Parkwood Entertainment creative director @KwasiFordjour and creative producer @LaurenLaLaBaker; @TravisKiewel and @RobFamous for @ThatOneProduction; and Vogue entertainment director-at-large @JillDemling. Representation- @candacegelmanassociates
На второй певица одета в ярко-зеленый наряд из коллаборации adidas x Ivy Park. На ней также серебряные босоножки от Jimmy Choo.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Beyoncé by me for British Vogue. Credits: #Beyoncé wears an organza coat, catsuit, and custom-made hat all @Adidas x @WeAreIvyPark, with @JimmyChoo shoes and @LorraineSchwartz jewellery for the second of three December 2020 covers of @BritishVogue. Photographed by @InternetBby and styled by @Edward_Enninful with hair by @JawaraW and colourists @Rachel_Bodt and @ShirleyGHauteHair, make-up by @FrancescaTolot, nails by @OhMyNailsNYC, set design by @StefanBeckman and lighting direction by @_Wordie. Photography assisting by @Ohmakeda & @myeshaevongardner With thanks to Beyoncé’s personal stylist @ZerinaAkers and publicist @YvetteNoelSchure; Parkwood Entertainment creative director @KwasiFordjour and creative producer @LaurenLaLaBaker; @TravisKiewel and @RobFamous for @ThatOneProduction; and Vogue entertainment director-at-large @JillDemling. Representation - @candacegelmanassociates
На третьем фото Бейонсе позирует в облегающей черном наряде от модного дома Mugler.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Beyoncé by me for British Vogue. For this to be my first cover, at 21 favored is an understatement. Manifest big as hell, your destiny & dreams will merge. Thank you to my team of Black women photo assists Makeda & Myesha. Thank you to @candacegelmanassociates for being an amazing rep. Thank you to my lighting tech on this, Wordie. Thank you to Stefan for this amazing set work. Thank you Edward & the folks at British Vogue. Thank you Kwasi for coaching me through this project & thank you Beyoncé for choosing me and trusting me with capturing you. & Finally, thank you to God and my ancestors for guiding me & blessing me with this. Credits: #Beyoncé wears all @MuglerOfficial for the first of three December 2020 covers of @BritishVogue. Photographed by @InternetBby and styled by @Edward_Enninful with hair by @JawaraW and colourists @Rachel_Bodt and @ShirleyGHauteHair, make-up by @FrancescaTolot, nails by @OhMyNailsNYC, set design by @StefanBeckman and lighting direction by @_Wordie. Photography assisting by @Ohmakeda & @myeshaevongardner . with thanks to Beyoncé’s personal stylist @ZerinaAkers and publicist @YvetteNoelSchure; Parkwood Entertainment creative director @KwasiFordjour and creative producer @LaurenLaLaBaker; @TravisKiewel and @RobFamous for @ThatOneProduction; and Vogue entertainment director-at-large @JillDemling.
Декабрьский выпуск Vogue с Бейонсе появится в продаже 6 ноября.