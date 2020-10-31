Певица Бейонсе украсила три обложки Vogue

Скачать
Суббота, 31.10.2020
Бейонсе, которая недавно отметила 39-летие, снялась для обложки Декабрьский номер британского Vogue. Вообще обложки целых три, а снимала певицу 21-летняя Кеннеди Картер. Она стала Самым молодым фотографом (ей 21 год), создавший обложку британского Vogue за всю 104-летнюю историю журнала.

Бейонсе специально попросила для съемки темнокожего фотографа, и редактор журнала Эдвард Эннинфул выбрал Кеннеди Картер, поскольку та выкладывала работы о недооцененной красоте людей с темной кожей. При этом для начинающего фотографа эта съемка стала первой в сфере моды.

Новый номер глянца выйдет с тремя обложки. На одной из них Бейонсе одета в жакет Alexander McQueen с выразительными алым вставками на плечах.

 
 
 
Beyoncé wears an @AlexanderMcQueen jacket, @AtsukoKudoLatex hotpants and @LouboutinWorld shoes for the third and final December 2020 cover of @BritishVogue. Photographed by @InternetBby

На второй певица одета в ярко-зеленый наряд из коллаборации adidas x Ivy Park. На ней также серебряные босоножки от Jimmy Choo.

 
 
 
Beyoncé wears an organza coat, catsuit, and custom-made hat all @Adidas x @WeAreIvyPark, with @JimmyChoo shoes and @LorraineSchwartz jewellery for the second of three December 2020 covers of @BritishVogue. Photographed by @InternetBby

На третьем фото Бейонсе позирует в облегающей черном наряде от модного дома Mugler.

 
 
 
Beyoncé wears all @MuglerOfficial for the first of three December 2020 covers of @BritishVogue. Photographed by @InternetBby

Бейонсе порадовала своих поклонников

Декабрьский выпуск Vogue с Бейонсе появится в продаже 6 ноября.

США хотят ввести в Карабах скандинавских миротворцев
США хотят ввести в Карабах скандинавских миротворцев
Стало известно о конфликте интересов у еще одного судьи КСУ
Стало известно о конфликте интересов у еще одного судьи КСУ
В Индии врачу продали &quot;волшебную лампу&quot; за 40 тысяч долларов
В Индии врачу продали "волшебную лампу" за 40 тысяч долларов
Не только Джеймс Бонд: лучшие роли Шона Коннери
Не только Джеймс Бонд: лучшие роли Шона Коннери
