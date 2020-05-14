В Гамбурге проходит выставка украинской художницы Юлии Марушки (Фото, Видео)

Скачать
Новости культуры:В Гамбурге проходит выставка Юлии Марушки под названием "Дневник Марушки "Женщина и война".

В одной из пяти крупнейших церквей Гамбурга - в главной церкви святого Николая - до 31 мая проходит выставка под названием "Дневник Марушки "Женщина и война".

Об этом сообщает сайт церкви.

Выставка проходит в особом формате - без вернисажа и финисажа, но она пытается во время пандемии привлечь внимание к войне на востоке Украины.

Marushka goes to Kokoschka! For a year now I have been preparing and looking forward to this exhibition in the Sankt Nikolai church in Hamburg. I loved and love the fact that there is a picture of my favorite Austrian artist in this church. In 1974 Oskar Kokoschka created a mosaic in St Nikolai's altar room. In 2015 I painted the triptych “Frau und Krieg” . My exhibition will take place in the church from 26.4. to 31.5. 2020. However, without a vernisage or a finisage or any other extra programme... but the church will be open daily from 9am-6pm. Please respect the recent regulations on social distancing and don't arrive in groups. I very much look forward to receiving your comments in the exhibition's guest book! I believe that I will see you soon I hope you are healthy I love you With warm regards, Marushka

Художница Юлия Марушка представляет более 50 работ, написанных за последние пять лет. Это художественная хронология современной Украины - экспрессивные триптихи, акварели, стихи, минималистическая одежда, стихи, вышивка, фотографии и картины.

