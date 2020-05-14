В Гамбурге проходит выставка украинской художницы Юлии Марушки (Фото, Видео)

View this post on Instagram

Marushka goes to Kokoschka! For a year now I have been preparing and looking forward to this exhibition in the Sankt Nikolai church in Hamburg. I loved and love the fact that there is a picture of my favorite Austrian artist in this church. In 1974 Oskar Kokoschka created a mosaic in St Nikolai's altar room. In 2015 I painted the triptych “Frau und Krieg” . My exhibition will take place in the church from 26.4. to 31.5. 2020. However, without a vernisage or a finisage or any other extra programme... but the church will be open daily from 9am-6pm. Please respect the recent regulations on social distancing and don't arrive in groups. I very much look forward to receiving your comments in the exhibition's guest book! I believe that I will see you soon I hope you are healthy I love you With warm regards, Marushka