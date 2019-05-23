Звезды "Игры престолов" делятся старыми снимками и видео со съемок сериала

Скачать
Четверг, 23.05.2019
17:18 Сегодня Телеграф Фото: Instagram

Новости культуры: В ночь на 20 мая состоялся показ финального эпизода 8 сезона на телеканале HBO.

Последняя серия фэнтезийной саги вызвала бурю негодования среди почитателей британского сериала. Даже появилась петиция с призывом уволить сценаристов и шоуранеров за некомпетентность и переснять весь финальный сезон.

Но несмотря на гневные отклики, некоторым все же было печально осознавать, что это последняя встреча главных героев сериала со своими фанатами.

Недавно актеры "Игры престолов" рассказали, как встретили финал сериала, а также как прощались с со своими героями. Так, на своих официальных страницах в соцсетях актеры опубликовали ностальгические снимки со съемок популярной саги.

Ричард Мэдден/Richard Madden (Роль: Робб Старк)

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

#TBT This is Kit, Alfie and I after our first read through of S1 Ep1 of Game of Thrones about 10 years ago. KIDZ.

Публикация от Richard Madden (@maddenrichard)

Мэйси Уильямс/Maisie Williams (Роль: Арья Старк)

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

how am feeling after that episode. not today bby

Публикация от Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams)

Лена Хиди/Lena Headey (Роль: Серсея Ланнистер)

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

When @nikolajwilliamcw and I wore jellyfish ... I fucking love you ya big weirdo

Публикация от Lena Headey (@iamlenaheadey)

Софи Тернер/Sophie Turner (Роль: Санса Старк)

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is. Thank you teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love. I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on.. at 23 I leave you behind, but I will never leave behind what you’ve taught me. To the show and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the best life and drama lessons I could have ever asked for. Without you I wouldn’t be the person I am today. Thank you for giving me this chance all those years ago. And finally to the fans. Thank you for falling in love with these characters and supporting this show right through till the end. I’ll miss this more than anything.

Публикация от Sophie Turner (@sophiet)

Альфи Аллен/Alfie Allen (Роль: Теон Грейджой)

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

SPOILER ALERT. BALLS BEING SMASHED. This is when the balls GoT smashed. Or didn’t. Magical moments of tv history. Enjoy tonight’s ep it is AMAZEBALLS @brendanbcowell @hbo @skyatlanticuk

Публикация от alfieallen (@alfieeallen)

Карис ван Хаутен/Carice van Houten (Роль: Мелисандра)

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

And there I go @gameofthrones

Публикация от Carice van Houten (@leavecaricealone)

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

A minute after my last shot (burning the trenches) and a minute before Dan started to speech which made me cry like a baby. #AYE #BYE #gameofthrones @gameofthrones

Публикация от Carice van Houten (@leavecaricealone)

Натали Эммануэль/Nathalie Emmanuel (Роль: Миссандея)

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

 

Публикация от Nathalie Emmanuel (@nathalieemmanuel)

Юджин Саймон/Eugene Simon (Роль: Лансель Ланнистер)

Дэниел Портман/Daniel Portman (Подрик Пейн)

Эмилия Кларк, исполняющая роль Дейенерис Таргариен также выложила снимок, в котором поблагодарила всю съемочную группу, а также обратилась к поклонникам.

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me. The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I’ve sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice. Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being. I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we’ve flown. But to you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we’ve made and what I’ve done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams. Without you there is no us. And now our watch has ended. @gameofthrones @hbo #love #motherofdragonsoverandout

Публикация от @ emilia_clarke

"Я рыдала": звезда "Игры престолов" рассказала о том, как не могла смириться с финалом сериала (Видео)

"Дени очень много значит для меня. Глава Матери драконов оказалась одной из самых важных в моей взрослой жизни, мое сердце навсегда останется с ней. Я сгорала в драконьем пламени, оплакивала ушедших, слушала учителей. "Игра престолов" сформировала меня как актрису, как женщину и как человека. Вас, мои дорогие поклонники, я должна поблагодарить отдельно за то, что смотрели каждую серию, за то, что переживали, за то, что позволили мне сыграть персонажа, который уже был в сердцах многих прежде, чем я примерила светлый парик. Без вас не было бы меня" - подписала актриса снимок.

