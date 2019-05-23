Звезды "Игры престолов" делятся старыми снимками и видео со съемок сериала

Последняя серия фэнтезийной саги вызвала бурю негодования среди почитателей британского сериала. Даже появилась петиция с призывом уволить сценаристов и шоуранеров за некомпетентность и переснять весь финальный сезон.
Но несмотря на гневные отклики, некоторым все же было печально осознавать, что это последняя встреча главных героев сериала со своими фанатами.
Недавно актеры "Игры престолов" рассказали, как встретили финал сериала, а также как прощались с со своими героями. Так, на своих официальных страницах в соцсетях актеры опубликовали ностальгические снимки со съемок популярной саги.
Ричард Мэдден/Richard Madden (Роль: Робб Старк)
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
#TBT This is Kit, Alfie and I after our first read through of S1 Ep1 of Game of Thrones about 10 years ago. KIDZ.
Мэйси Уильямс/Maisie Williams (Роль: Арья Старк)
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Лена Хиди/Lena Headey (Роль: Серсея Ланнистер)
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
When @nikolajwilliamcw and I wore jellyfish ... I fucking love you ya big weirdo
Софи Тернер/Sophie Turner (Роль: Санса Старк)
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is. Thank you teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love. I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on.. at 23 I leave you behind, but I will never leave behind what you’ve taught me. To the show and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the best life and drama lessons I could have ever asked for. Without you I wouldn’t be the person I am today. Thank you for giving me this chance all those years ago. And finally to the fans. Thank you for falling in love with these characters and supporting this show right through till the end. I’ll miss this more than anything.
Альфи Аллен/Alfie Allen (Роль: Теон Грейджой)
Карис ван Хаутен/Carice van Houten (Роль: Мелисандра)
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Натали Эммануэль/Nathalie Emmanuel (Роль: Миссандея)
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Юджин Саймон/Eugene Simon (Роль: Лансель Ланнистер)
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Funny throwbacks to @gameofthrones moments from seasons 5 and 6. Hathor Bjornson (the mountain) could literally lift me straight off my feet with one hand and then give the biggest bear hug! Also, if they do a second Judge Dredd, someone better let me know if they need new recruits! #throwback #gameofthrones #got #themountain #judgedredd
Дэниел Портман/Daniel Portman (Подрик Пейн)
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
My dear, dear friend. A beautiful companion on this journey and the kindest, most committed, hardworking person I’ve had the pleasure of doing any of the crazy stuff we do with. The show might be over for us, but the love remains, always. My friend. #BrianAndPaul
Эмилия Кларк, исполняющая роль Дейенерис Таргариен также выложила снимок, в котором поблагодарила всю съемочную группу, а также обратилась к поклонникам.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me. The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I’ve sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice. Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being. I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we’ve flown. But to you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we’ve made and what I’ve done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams. Without you there is no us. And now our watch has ended. @gameofthrones @hbo #love #motherofdragonsoverandout
"Дени очень много значит для меня. Глава Матери драконов оказалась одной из самых важных в моей взрослой жизни, мое сердце навсегда останется с ней. Я сгорала в драконьем пламени, оплакивала ушедших, слушала учителей. "Игра престолов" сформировала меня как актрису, как женщину и как человека. Вас, мои дорогие поклонники, я должна поблагодарить отдельно за то, что смотрели каждую серию, за то, что переживали, за то, что позволили мне сыграть персонажа, который уже был в сердцах многих прежде, чем я примерила светлый парик. Без вас не было бы меня" - подписала актриса снимок.