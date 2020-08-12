Масштабные наводнения в Судане: жертвами стали более 20 человек

Скачать
Среда, 12.08.2020
Обновлено 14:54 Сегодня Телеграф Фото: twitter
Из-за сильных проливных дождей и паводков в Судане пострадало 16 граждан и 21 человек погиб. Об этом передают в Xinhua.

В результае наводнений, вызванных обильными ливнями 4 726 жилых строений было разрушено, а также 4 628 домов получили повреждения.

Из-за стихийного бедствия наиболее пострадавшими считаются районы побережья на востоке реки Нил в штате Хартум, а также штат Гедареф и штат Кассала.

Очевидцы выкладывали фото и видео последствий разрушительного воздействия стихии:

Также сообщалось, что по меньшей мере 118 человек погибли в ходе столкновений между вооруженными людьми и правительственными войсками, проводящими операцию по разоружению в северной части Тонджа штата Варрап в Южном Судане.

Наводнение, Судан, Ливень, Стихия, Жертвы, Пострадавшие, Дождь, Стихийное бедствие.

Автор:

Телеграф
