Масштабные наводнения в Судане: жертвами стали более 20 человек

В результае наводнений, вызванных обильными ливнями 4 726 жилых строений было разрушено, а также 4 628 домов получили повреждения.

Из-за стихийного бедствия наиболее пострадавшими считаются районы побережья на востоке реки Нил в штате Хартум, а также штат Гедареф и штат Кассала.

Очевидцы выкладывали фото и видео последствий разрушительного воздействия стихии:

Can Sudan's new government solve the annual mass flooding crisis? https://t.co/AochiJTexA No government in #Sudan 's history has been able to solve the humanitarian disasters brought on by annual flooding, which inevitably leads to chronic destruction and loss of life. pic.twitter.com/SEUh3tlR8R

Flooding issue is becoming endanger to several lives in the Greater Jonglei State of South Sudan. @undpsouthsudan @IOMSouthSudan @USAIDSouthSudan @USMissionJuba @SouthSudanGov @CSOForumSSD pic.twitter.com/iMuVPbj6eg

Teaming up with @OCHASouthSudan and NGO partners to assess the needs in Bor town, Jonglei, after flooding displaced more than 5,000 people. #SouthSudan #SSOT pic.twitter.com/ROjgABd19f

#InnovationForEveryone: When the going gets tough, the tough get going.

As floods cause havoc in Bor @WFP is deploying its all terrain vehicle to help in the repair of dyke to control flooding. #SSOT @SouthSudanGov @USAIDSouthSudan @SSNGOF @EUinSouthSudan @WFP_Africa pic.twitter.com/nTBhtsDvKZ

— WFP South Sudan (@WFP_SouthSudan) August 12, 2020