The Ashes of War

A pro-Ukrainian exhibition of unique artworks will take place in the capital of the Republic of Albania, where Tirana will serve as a platform for symbolic creations by Sergey Melnikoff, a.k.a. MFF, a legendary American artist of Cossack descent. This exhibition is a tribute to the heroic Ukrainian people and a memorial to all Ukrainians who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of their homeland. A historically significant gift will be presented to the Prime Minister of Albania, Edi Rama, on behalf of the Ukrainian people.

Throughout the autumn months of this year, the American artist Sergey Melnikoff, also known in the art world under the pseudonym MFF, worked discreetly in Odessa. Over three months of intensive work with tons of fragments of artillery shells, mines, and parts of Russian military equipment, specifically collected from battlefields, Sergey, along with Odessa welder Viktor Belchik, created a series of artworks that can rightfully be considered unique.

An interesting fact in the history of the creation of these sculptures is that Sergey Melnikoff, who spent his entire life in photography and gained worldwide recognition in this field (five of his awards are Ukrainian orders), decided to dedicate himself to creating sculptures from war artifacts.

One of the most prominent works is the "Ukrainian Phoenix," a fantastic sculpture depicting the symbolic rise of the eternal bird from the ruptured Russian artillery shell. There are also monumental works such as the Great Coat of Arms of Ukraine and the "Magnificent Eagle of Albania" – a sculpture of a two-headed eagle, the State emblem of the Republic of Albania. These contemporary art pieces, created from the remnants of war, will be showcased in the exhibition in Tirana.

A Man Must Believe in His Own Strength!

While living in Albania over the past year, Sergey experienced the impact of Russian rockets on his home near Kyiv on the first day of the war in February 2022. And perhaps at this very time that the artist had an original concept of creating sculptural images from war artifacts.

Sergey himself describes it as follows:

"I arrived in Odessa in August. It was the end of summer, but the heat persisted even at night. During the day, sweating in a metal garage, I had to sift through mountains of cast iron debris. Looking at the armature skeleton of what should become the Great Coat of Arms of Ukraine, I realized that connecting thousands of small fragments into a multilayered composition using electric welding seemed impossible to me. Because I had no experience in such work.

Putting a couple of iron pieces in my pocket, I went in search of a master who knew how cast iron behaves when heated. I was lucky to meet Viktor Belchik literally around the corner, in his own workshop. The master turned out to be that unique specialist for whom there are no impossible tasks in welding. Over three months of collaborative work, during which he never said that connecting rusted fragments of shells was impossible, Viktor brought to life my vision for each of the unique sculptures. For talent and unique craftsmanship, Viktor Belchik was awarded the Order of Saint Equal-to-the-Apostles Grand Prince Volodymyr the Great, Second Class, by the Patriarch of Ukrainian Orthodox Church Filaret."

"The Unconquered Ukraine" – Symbol of Steel Souls!

"The Unconquered Ukraine" is a sculpture depicting a Cossack warrior and a lion holding a trident, adorned with numerous elements repeating the design of the Great Coat of Arms of Ukraine.

To create this installation, one and a half thousand fragments of ammunition were used. The fragments were left untreated, preserving their original form. Cast iron elements were skillfully arranged into a multilayered puzzle, giving the Cossack and lion a three-dimensional shape. The original inscription "Proletarians of all countries, unite!" once decorating the sketch of the Great Coat of Arms of Ukraine, was boldly replaced by the now globally recognized slogan: "Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the Heroes!"

On November 1st, the consecration ceremony of the sculpture of the Great Coat of Arms of Ukraine took place at the St. Volodymyr’s Cathedral in Kyiv. The consecration ceremony was conducted by Archbishop Andriy. The participation of the National Honored Academic Ukrainian Folk Choir named after Hryhoriy Veriovka added solemnity to the ceremony, elevating its status to a state level. According to the artist's concept, this anti-war installation aims to once again draw the attention of the global community to the heroic struggle of the Ukrainian people for freedom and independence.

During an interview at the consecration ceremony, Sergey Melnikoff shared with journalists his artistic vision of the symbolism of this magnificent installation:

"The sculpture was created during the war in one of the front cities of Ukraine. This Coat of Arms is a true symbol of the unwavering people of this beautiful country. Pay attention to one of the elements – a cross rising above the crown, which is made of tail parts of three mine shells. The cross figure is welded from three machine gun bullets. This is the most remarkable detail in this absolutely symbolic work of art. Our charitable foundation 'Soul of Ukraine' is establishing an international rehabilitation center in Albania for Ukrainian children who lost limbs as a result of the war. All funds raised from auctions with this and other sculptural images made from the remnants of war will be directed towards the development of this children's center, named after Mother Teresa – an Albanian recognized as a saint for her work."

Ukrinform: A solemn ceremony in the St. Volodymyr’s Cathedral of the consecration of the Great Coat of Arms of Ukraine, created from the fragments of military shells.

"Magnificent Eagle of Albania"

The majestic sculpture of the two-headed eagle, symbolizing the state emblem of Albania, will be presented as a symbolic gift to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania, Edi Rama, on behalf of the Ukrainian people.

The Eagle of Albania is a profound symbol of freedom, meticulously crafted in Ukraine from fragments of mines and shells collected from the battlefields in the struggle against the Russian dragon.

Representatives of the Soul of Ukraine, an International Charitable Foundation, will convey this heartfelt gesture from the Ukrainian people to Prime Minister of Albania H.E. Edi Rama in the presence of the author of this remarkable sculpture, Sergey Melnikoff – an American citizen but a Ukrainian by blood. The magnificent symbol will serve as an expression of gratitude from Ukrainians to the Albanians for their support in the fight for freedom and independence.

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania, Edi Rama, is not only an outstanding European politician but also a recognized artist. Edi Rama unequivocally condemned Russian policies at the UN podium regarding the war in Ukraine. And, of course, the artist Edi Rama will highly appreciate the high-art gift – the "Magnificent Eagle of Albania" – as an unwavering symbol of the country with a rich history that has made a significant contribution to the development of human civilization.

"Ukrainian Phoenix"

"Ukrainian Phoenix" is an artistically conceived absolute symbol of the revival of a country that experienced one of the most brutal military attacks in recent history.

The "Ukrainian Phoenix" is a magnificent sculpture created by Sergey Melnikoff in Ukraine in the autumn of 2023. This work of art, made from feather-like fragments of ammunition, will be the subject of a charity auction to raise funds for the Rehabilitation Center in Albania, intended for Ukrainian children affected by the war.

Ludmila Leukhina, the owner of Art Beauty Industry Biotech in Kharkiv, expressed admiration for Sergey's creativity, noting his unique approach to creating works of art from fragments that took many lives. "You are a genius, turning fragments that took lives into a great Resurrection!" she remarked.

The phoenix, as a mythological bird, symbolizes immortality and eternal rebirth. The symbolism of the sculpture hints at important themes from antiquity to modern times. The connection to ancient mythology, where the phoenix was associated with the sun, adds profound meaning to the work. Throughout human civilization, the phoenix symbolized various phenomena and entities: the sun, time, the Roman Empire, reincarnation, life in paradise, Jesus Christ, the Virgin Mary, virginity, specific individuals, or aspects of Christian life.

Sergey Melnikoff (right) and Victor Belchik demonstrate the sculpture "Ukrainian Phoenix." Odessa, November 2023. Photo by Maria Universalyuk

Sergey Melnikoff draws inspiration not only from ancient mythology but also considers the history of alchemy, where the phoenix corresponds to the concluding stage of the Great Work – the attainment of the philosopher's stone. This emphasizes the deep symbolism of the sculpture, and the author's authenticity certificate, attached to the base, adds additional value to the work. Such certificates for works created by MFF are provided by the Ukrainian company HOT LASER.

The interpretation used by the American artist for his masterpiece is such that we see the iron bird breaking free from the explosion of a Russian artillery shell. Outstretched wings with feathers bristling in different directions from the explosion speak to the impossibility of restraining the bird of freedom and rebirth. The fragments of the shell, attached to thin wire and constantly trembling at the slightest breeze or viewer's movement, are a brilliant solution by the artist to "animate" the iron sculpture. Made from hundreds of pieces of brown rust-covered iron, with only a few areas of the sculpture are polished to a metallic shine, the Phoenix takes on the classic reddish color described in the legends of the ancient world.

A gif image, presenting the rotating sculpture of the Ukrainian Phoenix, allows viewers to fully appreciate the artist's skill and the details of the work.

This work of art not only serves as a symbol of the rebirth of the Ukrainian people during tragic events but also contributes to the noble cause of assisting children affected by war.

Currently, the executive directorate of the Soul of Ukraine, an International Charitable Foundation, is organizing a pro-Ukrainian exhibition called "Ashes of War" in Tirana, the capital of Albania. The exhibition will feature works by Sergey Melnikoff created in the conditions of the armed conflict in Ukraine. The collection will also include a rich array of children's drawings, created by young Ukrainians while sheltering in the Kharkiv metro during the winter of 2022. At the outset of Russia's full-scale aggression, the children of Kharkiv sought refuge in the metro stations from Russian bombs that were constantly falling on their city.

Sergey Melnikoff chose Albania as the location for the International Rehabilitation Center, designed to assist Ukrainian children who lost limbs as a result of the war. The US federal authorities have granted approval for the American representation of The Soul of Ukraine Foundation, Inc., to finance this center with funds collected in the United States.

"Telegraf" expresses confidence that two recognized artists and philanthropists – Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and American public figure Sergey Melnikoff – will find mutual understanding in such a noble project. The activities of the Mother Teresa Center include not only the education of Ukrainian children but also close interaction with Albanian children, as well as the implementation of numerous joint projects, including playgrounds, the installation of large old aircraft with the gaming flying simulators, and the construction of a large public art gallery.

Sergey Melnikoff continues to address important issues through his art, urging nations towards peace, supporting those who have suffered due to war, and creating works that carry not only symbolism but also profound meaning. His initiatives draw the attention of the global community to the tragedy in Ukraine while simultaneously raising funds to help those in need of support and rehabilitation.

Join the project of the International Rehabilitation Center for Ukrainian children of war!