Мейвезер шокировал своей коллекцией дорогих часов (Видео)

Четверг, 08.08.2019
15:48 Сегодня Телеграф isport.ua Фото: Инстаграм

Новости спорта:Флойд Мейвезер показал свою коллекцию дорогих часов.

Флойд Мейвезер-младший в очередной раз продемонстрировал миру свое богатство.

Легендарный боксер Флойд Мейвезер-младший поделился в своем Instagram видео, которое способно повергнуть в шок - боксер опубликовал свою коллекцию золотых часов.

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

$10,000 GIVEAWAY! Who could use $10k on a Wednesday? My bags are too heavy. Here’s your chance to win a $10,000 stack. #TMT #TBE . . TO ENTER takes less time than 1 round in the ring —> . . 1. Now that I #partnered with @arena_up > just FOLLOW everyone they are following to be eligible . . 2. Come back here & tag 2 friends . . 3. Double your chances and get additional entries by going to http://www.arenaup.com/giveaway Profiles must be on PUBLIC until the winner is announced. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.  Sweepstakes ends 8/8/19. Must be a permanent legal resident of 50 US, DC, or Canada (excl Quebec) & 18 or older or age of majority in province or territory to enter. Subject to full Official Rules at http://www.arenaup.com/floyd-rules.  Void in Quebec and wherever else prohibited. This sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Instagram, or the brand in this picture.

Публикация от Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather)

Боксер любит хвастаться своими достатками - например, несколько месяцев назад он показал свое богатство.

Все по теме:

Бокс, Флойд Мейвезер, Видео, Новости бокса.
