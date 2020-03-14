Скачать
Коронавірус: зірка UFC втратила близьку людину

Новини спорту:Сестра матері Мак-Грегора померла від уханьського коронавірусу.

Близька родичка екс-чемпіона UFC у двох дивізіонах Конора Мак-Грегора загинула від коронавірусу.

Про це ірландець повідомив у своєму Instagram.

"Мені зателефонували і повідомили, що моя улюблена маленька тітонька Енн померла. Моя бідна доброзичлива тітонька. Сестра моєї мами. Цей тупий вірус. Що за хрінь відбувається? Хороші звички, які ми тепер отримаємо після цієї дикої атаки: гігієна рук, не торкатися до власного обличчя. Спочивай з миром, Енн Мур, я люблю тебе", - заявив Мак-Грегор.

 
 
 
Переглянути цей допис в Instagram

Ireland you amazing, amazing country. I believe we have this virus contained. And through this containment, we actually may have gone and contained them all. The good habits we will have now gained from this wild covid-19 attack will see us too strong in future. Hand hygiene. Touching of own face hygiene. Consistent thorough cleaning of handled areas hygiene. What we should really be all doing anyway. I have always been on with my hand hygiene. But not enough. If I think of all the people approaching to shake hands and what not. I often get people say to me please I don’t want a picture, just let me shake your hand. And I’m like yes friend thank you. As it’s more efficient than taking a full picture. But it’s too careless. And too frequent. Touching my own hand to my face as well. Too unaware of the frequency I’d do it. Until now. I’d train my ass off, to the point of low immunity. It’s inevitable with the intensity of the training. The immune system will be tested. I would float around in this manner, and always end up catching little colds and flus. I feel bullet proof right now though! I’m switched on like a motherfucker now. Stay vigilant on our personal hygiene people. And our personal space. God speed to us all We are not there yet but we are well on our way. On our way in a big way! To the people of the world. We will do this! We are doing this! It’s done. We did it. Congratulations! Oh And it’s summer time now too. Wow! Oh and Who am I fighting. ... These photos are from a few days ago at a studio in Dublin’s City centre. I was to announce to the world my @properwhiskey donation to @Tunnel2Towers. A great day! A proud day, I brought my family with me to the studio. Sitting in the chair about to beam live to all the U.S morning talk shows, I get a phone call telling me that my lovely little auntie Anne had passed away. I couldn’t go live anymore. My poor little friendly loving auntie. My mother’s sister. This stupid fucking virus. What the fuck is happening. I took my family to bull island. Looked out at the sea. Took a deep breath. Thank fuck! Lord thank you Stay tight people! We are all we got Rest in Peace Anne Moore I love you

Допис, поширений Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

Пандемія COVID-19: зірка НБА запустила спеціальний фонд

Нагадаємо, экс-чемпіон UFC Конор Мак-Грегор повернеться на боксерський ринг протягом 12-18 місяців.

