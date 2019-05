Герцогиня Меган Маркл назвала себя принцессой в свидетельстве о рождении сына

Переглянути цей допис в Instagram

#NEW Archie Harrison's birth certificate has been released. a lot of people, especially royal reporters have been whining about finding the certificate so they can find out the birthplace of Archie. I don't know why it matters but anyway, there were rumors swirling that Meghan opted for a home birth however, on this certificate you can see she decided to give birth at the Portland Hospital in London which is about 25 miles from Windsor (where they stay in Frogmore Cottage). This hospital has seen previous royal births like the Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie of York in the 1980s and 1990s. The birth certificate format is almost exactly as previous royal certificates. It is similar to the Cambridge kids birth certificates. The Duchess' occupation is listed as "Princess of the United Kingdom" which is true because she's a Princess by virtue of marriage to a Prince. Her official title minus her current title as The Duchess of Sussex is 'Princess Henry of Wales'. It is the equivalent of being called let's say "Mrs. Meghan Mountbatten-Windsor" so Meghan took after her husband. She is representing the Queen as a Royal Highness which is why she has the title Princess but she is not known as 'Princess Meghan' because she isnt by blood. Same as The Duchess of Cambridge who was listed as 'Princess of the United Kingdom' even though she isn't a princess in her own right. Prince Harry's birth name is Henry Charles Albert David but went by Harry from birth as that is the name Diana, The Princess of Wales wanted to use for him. #meghanmarkle #princeharry #britishroyals #theroyalbaby #dukeandduchessofsussex #harryandmeghan #windsorcastle #royalbaby #portland