Скачать
Среда, 22.05.2019
Нардеп: изменения к закону о выборах будут готовить в течение ночи
Нардеп: изменения к закону о выборах будут готовить в течение ночи
В Украину собирается вернуться экс-нардеп Онищенко
В Украину собирается вернуться экс-нардеп Онищенко
Чемпион мира отказался возглавить Ювентус
Чемпион мира отказался возглавить Ювентус
Популярные актеры, которые оказались не такими как все (Фото)
Популярные актеры, которые оказались не такими как все (Фото)

Появились новые семейные фотографии Кейт Миддлтон и принца Уильям

Появились новые семейные фотографии Кейт Миддлтон и принца Уильям
10:31 Пн, 20 Май 2019 Телеграф 24tv.ua Фото: Instagram

Новости шоу бизнеса: Накануне на официальной странице герцогов Кембриджских в Instagram представители королевской семьи опубликовали их семейные фотографии.

Несмотря на то, что герцоги Кембриджские обязаны вести насыщенную публичную жизнь, своих троих детей они пытаются оберегать от лишних камер и официальных выходов. Однако иногда Кейт Миддлтон и принц Уильям открывают кулисы частной жизни и делятся трогательными фотографиями, на которых они в полном семейном составе.

Вероятно, после прогулки Кейт Миддлтон по Саду дикой природы (Chelsea Flower Garden) в одиночистве она решила провести там время с семьей.

Принц Уильям с женой и тремя детьми провели время на свежем воздухе в невероятно красивом саду. Их общий выход получил название "Назад к природе". О совместном проведении времени позаботилась 37-летняя Кейт Миддлтон. Она вместе со своими помощниками и ландшафтными дизайнерами организовала выставку цветов в Челси. 

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the #ChelseaFlowerShow on Sunday afternoon. The photographs were taken by @mattporteous. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular. Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den. The Duchess told Monty Don in an interview for the BBC: “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”

Публикация от Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal)  

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the #ChelseaFlowerShow on Sunday afternoon. The photographs were taken by @mattporteous. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular. Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den. The Duchess told Monty Don in an interview for the BBC: “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”

Публикация от Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal)  

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

 

Кейт Миддлтон получила особенный подарок от королевы Елизаветы

Перед камерами принц Луи, который недавно отпраздновал свой первый день рождения, показал, как научился ходить, а 4-летняя принцесса Шарлотта сидела на качелях в весеннем платье в цветочный принт. И вместе с ними старший брат, 5-летний принц Джордж, предстал перед камерами босиком.

Напомним, Принц Уильям и Кейт Миддлтон посетили очередной город, в котором не только пообщались с британцами, но и, забыв о королевских титулах, принялись убирать пляж.

Перейти на Главную страницу Добавить комментарий

Все по теме:

Принц Уильям, Кейт Миддлтон, Знаменитости, Королевская семья, Кейт Миддлтон и принц Уильям.
Добавить комментарий
Перед написанием комментария ознакомьтесь с правилами.

Новости категории

Новости категории

Сегодня читают
01 "Плохой знак": Парубий прокомментировал решение Зеленского
02 По словам главы АП, вопрос о мирном соглашении с РФ могут вынести на референдум
03 Зеленский назначил нового начальника Генштаба ВСУ
04 Зеленский назначил нового главу Администрации Президента Украины
05 Зеленский назначил первого помощника президента
Гороскоп
Гороскоп знак зодиака ОвенОвен Гороскоп знак зодиака ТелецТелец Гороскоп знак зодиака БлизнецыБлизнецы Гороскоп знак зодиака РакРак Гороскоп знак зодиака ЛевЛев Гороскоп знак зодиака ДеваДева
Гороскоп знак зодиака ВесыВесы Гороскоп знак зодиака СкорпионСкорпион Гороскоп знак зодиака СтрелецСтрелец Гороскоп знак зодиака КозерогКозерог Гороскоп знак зодиака ВодолейВодолей Гороскоп знак зодиака РыбыРыбы

Новости сегодня

Просмотреть всю ленту новостей
Зеленский назначил пятерых заместителей главы АП
Зеленский назначил пятерых заместителей главы АП
Саакашвили подтвердил намерение вернуться в Украину
Саакашвили подтвердил намерение вернуться в Украину
&quot;Плохой знак&quot;: Парубий прокомментировал решение Зеленского
"Плохой знак": Парубий прокомментировал решение Зеленского
Медики объяснили, зачем пить стакан воды натощак
Медики объяснили, зачем пить стакан воды натощак
Телеграф - последние новости Украины и мира

Все материалы Телеграф, опубликованные на этом сайте с ссылкой на агентство "Интерфакс-Украина", не подлежат дальнейшему воспроизведению и/или распространению в какой-либо форме, не иначе как с письменного разрешения агентства. Перепечатка, копирование или воспроизведение информации, содержащей ссылку на агентство "УНИАН", "Укринформ", "УНН", "Украинские новости", "ИТАР-ТАСС", "Украинская Фото Группа" и "Reuters" в каком-либо виде строго запрещена.

Полное или частичное использование материалов разрешается только при условии наличия прямой, открытой для поисковых систем гиперссылки на прямой адрес материала на сайте telegraf.com.ua. Гиперссылка должна содержаться исключительно в первом абзаце текста. Размер шрифта ссылки или гиперссылки не должен быть меньше шрифта публикации.

Copyright © 2012-2019, Телеграф.

Правила сайта Контакты Реклама на сайте Политика конфиденциальности О проекте Телеграф Карта
Вверх
×
Продолжая просматривать telegraf.com.ua, Вы подтверждаете, что ознакомились с Правилами пользования сайтом, и соглашаетесь c Политикой конфиденциальности
Закрыть Соглашаюсь