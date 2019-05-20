Появились новые семейные фотографии Кейт Миддлтон и принца Уильям

Несмотря на то, что герцоги Кембриджские обязаны вести насыщенную публичную жизнь, своих троих детей они пытаются оберегать от лишних камер и официальных выходов. Однако иногда Кейт Миддлтон и принц Уильям открывают кулисы частной жизни и делятся трогательными фотографиями, на которых они в полном семейном составе.
Вероятно, после прогулки Кейт Миддлтон по Саду дикой природы (Chelsea Flower Garden) в одиночистве она решила провести там время с семьей.
Принц Уильям с женой и тремя детьми провели время на свежем воздухе в невероятно красивом саду. Их общий выход получил название "Назад к природе". О совместном проведении времени позаботилась 37-летняя Кейт Миддлтон. Она вместе со своими помощниками и ландшафтными дизайнерами организовала выставку цветов в Челси.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the #ChelseaFlowerShow on Sunday afternoon. The photographs were taken by @mattporteous. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular. Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den. The Duchess told Monty Don in an interview for the BBC: “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”
Перед камерами принц Луи, который недавно отпраздновал свой первый день рождения, показал, как научился ходить, а 4-летняя принцесса Шарлотта сидела на качелях в весеннем платье в цветочный принт. И вместе с ними старший брат, 5-летний принц Джордж, предстал перед камерами босиком.
Напомним, Принц Уильям и Кейт Миддлтон посетили очередной город, в котором не только пообщались с британцами, но и, забыв о королевских титулах, принялись убирать пляж.