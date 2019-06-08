Супермодели снялись в "экологической" фотосессии для обложки журнала Elle

В "экологическом" спецвыпуске представлены разные обложки, которые показывают моделей в необычных позах и брендовых вещах от Dior, Emporio Armani и Tom Ford. Супермодели позировали известному модному фотографу Крису Коллсу.
Кроме самой фотосъемки 38-летняя Бундхен, 49-летняя Кэмпбелл, 34-летняя Крус и 35-летняя Рубик рассказали изданию свои истории из личной жизни по вопросам защиты окружающей среды. Каждая призналась, что предпочитает носить чисто экологическую одежду.
"Мне все равно, сколько этой вещи лет. Если она мне нравится и если мне нравится творчество человека, который ее создал, я буду носить ее", - рассказала Наоми Кемпбелл.
When Hurricane Katrina struck New Orleans, @Naomi, like so many people, helplessly watched the disaster unfold on TV. “What can we do?” she asked herself. “We have to do something.” With only a week to go before New York Fashion Week, Campbell got a tent in Bryant Park for the first-ever @fashion4relief show. “Corny as it may sound, we came together to do something.” she said. Link in bio for the July cover story. ELLE July 2019: Editor-in-chief: @ninagarcia Cover star: @naomi Photographer: @chriscolls Stylist: @ilona_hamer Wearing: @dior @fashion4relief
After a trip to Kenya’s Samburu National Reserve, @doutzen fell in love with elephants—and learned how poaching was decimating their population. “I came back with so much anger, but also so much awareness about how we have to put a stop to this,” Kroes says. Post-trip, she signed on as a global ambassador for the charity, @knotonmyplanet. “Human beings tie knots to not forget about things, and elephants are known to never forget about anything,” she says. “But we are forgetting about them.” Link in bio for the July cover story. ELLE July 2019: Editor-in-chief: @ninagarcia Written by: @niquepeeks Photographer: @chriscolls Stylist: @ilona_hamer Cover star: @doutzen @knotonmyplanet @tiffanyandco
An avid scuba diver, @anja_rubik started noticing a problem: “I’d come up with these huge bags of plastic and trash.” When she started to research the issue, she learned that 8 million tons of plastic are dumped into the oceans each year. After speaking at the UN for World Oceans Day last June, Rubik wants the fashion industry to bring its buzz-creating alchemy to bear on conservation. “We are the experts in change, and we are able to drive movements and create trends faster than any other industry in the world,” she says. “We should use that power to make sustainability no longer just a catchphrase, but the only way forward.” Link in bio for the July cover story. ELLE July 2019: Editor-in-chief: @ninagarcia Written by: @niquepeeks Photographer: @chriscolls Stylist: @ilona_hamer Cover star: @anja_rubik @parley.tv
For our July issue, ELLE partnered with @conservationorg to highlight the urgency to act on climate change: For @gisele, it started with a 2004 visit to Brazil’s Xingu region, where she witnessed the problems caused by river pollution. “From that moment, I knew I had to do something,” she said. “I’ve been advocating for social and environmental causes ever since,” including clean water, reforestation, wildlife preservation, and clean energy. “After all, our survival depends on it.” Link in bio for the July cover story. ELLE July 2019: Editor-in-chief: @ninagarcia Cover star: @gisele Photographer: @chriscolls Styled by: @ilona_hamer Written by: @niquepeeks
В 2004 году Жизель Бундхен поехала к одному из бедных регионов Бразилии. Она призналась как ее шокировало человеческое пренебрежении к проблемам загрязнения природы: "Я поняла, что должна что-то делать. С тех пор я поддерживаю разные социальные и экологические инициативы, в том числе направленные на сохранение водных ресурсов. Ведь от этого зависит наша жизнь на планете".