Среда, 03.07.2019
Принц Гарри растрогал присутствующих речью на вручении премии принцессы Дианы
Новости шоу бизнеса: Герцог Сассекский посетил собрание, которое организовали в честь вручения премии принцессы Дианы накануне, 2 июля.

Во время ежегодного традиционного разговора принц Гарри задел тему вдохновения и отцовства. Он признался, что хочет, чтобы сын наследовал только его лучшие стороны.

Единый фонд, который назван в честь погибшей леди Ди, называется The Diana Award National Youth Mentoring Summit. Ежегодно представители организации награждают юных талантливых парней и девушек со всего мира.

Традиционную речь перед ежегодным награждением принц Гарри прочитал на собрании в Лондоне. В ней он задел вопрос отцовства, поскольку недавно сам стал отцом. Герцог Сассекский признался, что сын Арчи, которому всего два месяца, очень влияет на его жизнь. Теперь 34-летний Гарри вынужден контролировать свое поведение, ведь его сын сразу подражает ему.

 
 
 
34-летний принц Гарри признался, что он поражен тем, какую сильную роль в жизни каждого человека играет то, на кого хочется равняться и считать примером для подражания. Он отметил, что в зале сидели слушатели, которые и не подозревают, что они вдохновляют кого-то быть добрее, лучше и успешнее.

Меган Маркл и принц Гарри посетили бейсбольный матч в поддержку фонда "Игр непокоренных"

"Возможно, я начал обращать на это внимание, когда стал отцом. Теперь я понимаю, что мой сын будет следить за тем, что я делаю, следовать мое поведение и однажды, возможно, пойдет по моим стопам. И это касается не только роли отца. Люди, которых я вижу каждый день, не подозревают, насколько они вдохновляют меня. Их небольшие проявления доброты и их характер в целом. Каждый шаг, который мы делаем, имеет значение – особенно когда мы не знаем, что кто-то за нами наблюдает. Именно тогда и проявляется наш истинный характер", – отметил принц Гарри.

Принц Гарри, Речь, герцог Сассекский, премия принцессы Дианы, The Diana Award National Youth Mentoring Summit.
