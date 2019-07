Елизавета II убедила принца Гарри не покидать королевскую семью

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

Happy Canada Day! Heureuse Fête du Canada! Canada is a very special place for both The Duke and Duchess. The Duke has been fortunate to visit the country several times throughout his life, including as a young child and most recently for the Invictus Games in 2017, where the now Duchess joined him to lend her support. The Duchess lived and worked in Toronto for many years and also spoke at the One Young World Summit held in Ottawa. Earlier this year Their Royal Highnesses attended an event at Canada House in London to mark Commonwealth Day where they had the chance to meet many young Canadians doing great work here in the UK and around the world. Their Royal Highnesses have always been touched by the warmth, friendliness and hospitality of the Canadian people. They hope to be able to visit again as a family, and they send their great thanks to all of the kind Canadians who have sent such special gifts for Archie! We hope you enjoy celebrating Canada Day with your family and friends!