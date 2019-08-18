Настоящая хищница: супермодель "Victoria’s Secret" снялась для нового глянца

К фотосету для журнала 032c стилисты создали Ирине лаконичный, но дикий образ.
На одной из фотографий фотосессии Ирина Шейк позирует в total black с растрепанными волосами, летящей за ней птицей и волком на переднем плане. На другой - в черном мини-платье и с рваной челкой.
Fashion-директор журнала Марк Геринг, публикуя эти снимки в своем Instagram, назвал образ Ирины Шейк "мега".
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
032c Summer Issue is OUT NOW. COVER 2/5 @irinashayk @hugocomte @marcgoehring www.032c.com/store READMORE: In 032c Issue 36, our dossier examines WORKING OUT LOUD: a strategy for a better career and life, plucked from the cutting edge of corporate management theory and appropriated for creative practice. Rapper #playboicarti opens up his process - and his wardrobe - to photographer RENELL MEDRANO. BEATRIZ COLOMINA digs up the kinks and perversions of the BAUHAUS for a eulogy 100 years after its birth. A spooked out CHARLIE FOX writes a suicide note from the home of eternal misanthrope THOMAS BERNHARD. HELENE HEGEMANN heads to Paris to speak to author VIRGINIE DESPENTES, who loves her dog, but hates most people. German sociologist HEINZ BUDE calls for new forms of solidarity as the only tonic for embitterment. Food writer turned reluctant psychonaut MICHAEL POLLAN smokes the hallucinogenic venom of a Sonoran Desert Toad. STERLING RUBY reveals his first ready-to-wear collection, and ELI RUSSELL LINNETZ celebrates the occasion by turning the artist’s LA studio into a Roman coliseum. MARTINE ROSE questions the existence of time in an east London café, and photographers SHARNA OSBORNE, OLIVER HADLEE PEARCH, and HEJI SHIN capture the British designer’s menswear genius in three acts. In three stories styled by 032c fashion director MARC GOEHRING, JONAS LINDSTROEM sets fire to the Burberry trench in a cinematic feature starring NYARACH AYUEL, model #irinashayk bears her teeth to HUGO COMTE, and MALGOSIA BELA gets 3D printed by THOMAS LOHR. PLUS: ENCOUNTERS IN INTERESTING TIMES, witnessed by emerging rapper BbyMutha (Chattanooga), horror-hillbilly mistress Jesse Jo Stark (Los Angeles), uncompromising artist Cady Noland (Frankfurt), #supreme documentarian William Strobeck (New York), design collective Pierre Augustin Rose (Paris), historian of totalitarianism Timothy Snyder (Berlin), and psychedelic pop creator Keiichi Tanaami (Tokyo). And finally, our we select our favorite books of the season for BERLIN REVIEW. +++ KRISTEN STEWART FANZINE +++ Teen vampire turned indie icon #kristenstewart is shot by COLLIER SCHORR and interviewed by JT LeRoy’s SAVANNAH KNOOP.
Напомним, что недавно Ирина Шейк засветилась в стильном костюме Versace. На днях в сети появились фото Ирины Шейк, на которых она вместе с друзьями отдыхала на берегу моря без своей дочери. А уже сегодня, 10 августа, звездная мама взяла с собой 2-летнюю Лею на прогулку на моторной лодке.