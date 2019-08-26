Скачать
Волкер рассказал, где могут встретиться Зеленский и Трамп
Волкер рассказал, где могут встретиться Зеленский и Трамп
Франция и Германия готовятся к саммиту "нормандского формата"
Франция и Германия готовятся к саммиту "нормандского формата"
Ляп Клищука, шикарный гол Полевого в обзоре матча Днепр-1 - Львов (Видео)
Ляп Клищука, шикарный гол Полевого в обзоре матча Днепр-1 - Львов (Видео)
Ореховый Спас 2019: приметы, поверья и все, что нужно знать о празднике
Ореховый Спас 2019: приметы, поверья и все, что нужно знать о празднике

Голливудский актер пожертвует $5 миллионов, чтобы спасти леса Амазонии от пожаров

Голливудский актер пожертвует $5 миллионов, чтобы спасти леса Амазонии от пожаров
Новости шоу бизнеса:Леонардо ДиКаприо пообещал выделить $5 миллионов на спасение лесов Амазонии от стихийного бедствия.

Об этом он написал в своем Инстаграме.

Актер объявил, что Earth Alliance, организация, которую он сформировал в прошлом месяце вместе с благотворителями Лорен Пауэлл Джобс и Брайаном Шетом, создала чрезвычайный фонд Amazon Forest. Эта организация будет заниматься помощью коренным жителям, пострадавшим от пожаров, а также компаниям, которые пытаются остановить пожары.

Помимо обещанных $5 миллионов Earth Alliance также собирает пожертвования, чтобы помочь восстановить бразильский тропический лес, который активисты назвали легкими планеты.

 
 
 
#Regram #RG @earthalliance #EarthAlliance, launched in July by @LeonardoDiCaprio, Laurene Powell Jobs, and Brian Sheth, has formed an emergency Amazon Forest Fund with a commitment of $5 million dollars to focus critical resources for indigenous communities and other local partners working to protect the life-sustaining biodiversity of the Amazon against the surge of fires currently burning across the region. Join Us. 100 percent of your donation will go to partners who are working on the ground to protect the Amazon. Earth Alliance is committed to helping protect the natural world. We are deeply concerned about the ongoing crisis in the Amazon, which highlights the delicate balance of climate, biodiversity, and the wellbeing of indigenous peoples. To learn more or to donate, please visit ealliance.org/amazonfund (see link in bio) Photos: @chamiltonjames, @danielbeltraphoto 2017

Страны G7 помогут Бразилии с тушением лесных пожаров в Амазонии

Тропические леса в Амазонии охвачены сильным огнем. С начала года зафиксировано более 74 тысяч очагов лесных пожаров, что на 85% больше, чем годом ранее.

Благотворительность, Лесные пожары, Амазония, Леонардо ди Каприо.
Саммит G7 закончился: Макрон и Трамп подвели итоги
Саммит G7 закончился: Макрон и Трамп подвели итоги
Страны G7 не достигли консенсуса по возвращению РФ
Страны G7 не достигли консенсуса по возвращению РФ
Джонсон заблудился и рассмешил Макрона (Видео)
Джонсон заблудился и рассмешил Макрона (Видео)
Sigma Ingegneria представила сверхбыстрый дрон Helyx
Sigma Ingegneria представила сверхбыстрый дрон Helyx
