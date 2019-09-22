Скачать
Воскресенье, 22.09.2019
Импичмент Трампа возможен - заявление Конгресса США
Порошенко: Я не боюсь никого и ничего
Ливерпуль добыл 15-ю победу подряд, обыграв Челси (Видео голов)
Не беременна?: Кейт Миддлтон похвасталась осиной талией (Фото)
Новости шоу бизнеса:

Новости шоу бизнеса:37-летняя супруга британского принца Уильяма герцогиня Кембриджская красноречиво прокомментировала слухи о том, что она снова находится в интересном положении.

Недавно 4-летняя принцесса Шарлотта якобы проговорилась о четвертом ребенке герцогини Кембриджской. Секрет о возможном очередном пополнении в семье Кейт Миддлтон и принца Уильяма Шарлотта, передает New Idea, разболтала своим одноклассникам.

"У мамы будет еще одна девочка!" - сообщила малышам девочка. Это услышал один из педагогов школьников. Шарлотта говорила громко и выглядела полностью убежденной в том, что ее мама беременна, утверждает инсайдер.

После подобных грандиозных слухов Кейт Миддлтон появилась на одном из благотворительных мероприятий в стильном наряде, который подчеркнул ее точеную фигуру.

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

To further her research and engagement with the Early Years sector, The Duchess of Cambridge visited Sunshine House Children and Young People’s Health and Development Centre to meet with the Southwark Family Nurse Partnership team and highlight the valuable work that they do. Swipe to see more about their work: 2-3. The Family Nurse Partnership (FNP) is a voluntary home visiting programme for first-time parents aged 24 and under. Parents are partnered with a specially trained family nurse who visits them regularly, from early pregnancy until their child is two. The Duchess met the team at Sunshine House to discuss the FNP programme and its impact on clients and communities, and hear more about the strategic direction and development of the programme in England. 4-5. The Duchess met mothers who have been through the FNP programme to understand how the programme has helped them and their children. The programme supports young mums to have a healthy pregnancy, improve their child's health and development, and reach their goals and aspirations. Multiple rigorous evaluations show it has a long-term positive impact on child outcomes. FNP is delivered in around 70 areas across England and each local team is made up of specially trained family nurse supervisors, family nurses, and quality support officers. 6-7. FNP in Southwark is delivered by Evelina London, of which The Duchess is Patron. As part of Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, Evelina London is a major children’s hospital and provider of community services. From health visitors and school nurses to specialist treatment for children with long-term health conditions, Evelina London’s community services care for children and families across the boroughs of Lambeth and Southwark — thank you to everyone that came out to greet The Duchess of Cambridge today! Kensington Palace / PA

Публикация от Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal)

Королевские тонкости: детали гардероба, которым Елизавета II отдает предпочтение (Фото)

Судя по новым фото супруги принца Уильяма, в ближайшее время пополнение в королевском семействе не ожидается.

