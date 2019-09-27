Скачать
Пятница, 27.09.2019
В Украине выросла реальная зарплата: в каких регионах получают больше
В Украине выросла реальная зарплата: в каких регионах получают больше
Работа Рады в цифрах: кто больше всего выступал в зале (Фото)
Работа Рады в цифрах: кто больше всего выступал в зале (Фото)
Шахтер 2:0 Ворскла: онлайн-трансляция матча (Видео)
Шахтер 2:0 Ворскла: онлайн-трансляция матча (Видео)
Скандальные снимки: что происходит с Анастасией Заворотнюк (Фото)
Скандальные снимки: что происходит с Анастасией Заворотнюк (Фото)

Актеры "Дневников вампира" Йен Сомерхолдер и Пол Уэсли станут партнерами по бизнесу

Актеры "Дневников вампира" Йен Сомерхолдер и Пол Уэсли станут партнерами по бизнесу
20:07 Сегодня Телеграф 24tv.ua Фото: Twitter

Новости шоу бизнеса:Популярные актеры Йен Сомерхолдер и Пол Уэсли, которые сыграли и харизматичных вампиров в "Дневниках вампира", сообщили о продлении своего сотрудничества.

Теперь звезды американского кино будут работать вместе не на съемочной площадке. Братья Сальваторе из сериала "Дневники вампира", которых сыграли Йен Сомерхолдер и Пол Уэсли, стали одними из самых любимых экранных холостяков, поэтому после завершения сериала решили не разрушать свой идеальный "братский" тандем.

По сценарию, главные герои часто пьют бурбон после тяжелого дня, приходя домой или сидя в кафе. Это стало так называемой визитной карточкой братьев-вампиров. Именно поэтому 40-летний Сомерхолдер и 37-летний Пол Уэсли решили создать собственный алкогольный напиток. Об этом один из актеров сообщил на своей странице в Instagram.

"Вы могли представить, что братья Сальваторе будут пить свой собственный бурбон? Что же, так и будет! Мы с Полом и командой специалистов как раз работаем над этим! Наш напиток будет создан из страсти, трудолюбия и бескомпромиссной жажды качества. Хотя, как правило, бурбон производится из зерна, дрожжей, воды и кукурузы", - прокомментировал Йен кадры из сериала, на которых они с Полом пьют бурбон.

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

Doing some of my favorite things: drinking/savoring my OWN bourbon, editing photos and working with the team from a @wheelsup8760 King Air 350i on my way to China. Yup, meaning OUR own bourbon... Can you imagine if the Salvatore brothers had their OWN bourbon? Well, it’s coming! @paulwesley and I have been working our asses off with our incredible team to make this happen. WITH passion, hard work and an uncompromising quest/thirst for quality, we have arrived! We want to share with you something very special and dear to us. You’ve given us so many wonderful years as these characters and we want to bring you something to enjoy that brings back some great memories and some good times to come! It’s going to be fun. We’re going to be traveling the WOLRD meeting so many of you and launching this with some very fun parties I must say! How many of you want a taste!? What do you look for in a bourbon? What does your guy or gal look for in a bourbon? Let me know in the comments- I can’t wait to read them! I’m working tirelessly to create and build great companies with products that mean something to you and the world. To generate revenue through business and in turn use those resources for good. Part of our company mission and ethos is to invest profits into helping our world through regenerative agriculture and farming practices. It’s the surest and quickest way to slow climate change by sequestering carbon and producing oxygen. This in turn protects and regenerates our precious water sources paving a way to a healthy future. This is about helping our communities, our farms and our farmers that work so hard to feed us all giving us life. It’s the best way to preserve life for us all and future the generations. I’m proud of the work we’re doing and I can’t wait to hear from you. I’m not there yet, I’m still going to need help with @isfofficial but I’m confident that this will be so successful that I can stop asking you for help and put some substantial projects together for a brighter and healthier present and future! We can’t wait to share this experience with you! Let’s do this! Who’s in??? Cheers!Love, Damon and Stefan

Публикация от iansomerhalder (@iansomerhalder)

 

Также он добавил, что выпуск продукта от него и Пола поможет их фанатам вернуться в прошлое и вспомнить любимые моменты из сериала "Дневники вампира". Также они с удовольствием пообщаются с фанатами во время фан-встреч, на которых они представят напиток.

 

Перейти на Главную страницу Добавить комментарий

Все по теме:

Знаменитости, Дневники вампира, Актер, Йен Сомерхолдер, Пол Уэсли.
Добавить комментарий
Перед написанием комментария ознакомьтесь с правилами.

Новости категории

Новости категории

Сегодня читают
01 Воздвижение Креста Господня 2019: что категорически нельзя делать в этот день
02 Синоптическое утешение: прогноз погоды на Воздвижение Господня
03 Воздвижение Креста Господня 2019: молитва, которую обязательно нужно прочесть
04 Поздравления с Воздвижением Креста Господнего на украинском языке
05 Сахарный диабет у мужчин: главные признаки болезни
Гороскоп
Гороскоп знак зодиака ОвенОвен Гороскоп знак зодиака ТелецТелец Гороскоп знак зодиака БлизнецыБлизнецы Гороскоп знак зодиака РакРак Гороскоп знак зодиака ЛевЛев Гороскоп знак зодиака ДеваДева
Гороскоп знак зодиака ВесыВесы Гороскоп знак зодиака СкорпионСкорпион Гороскоп знак зодиака СтрелецСтрелец Гороскоп знак зодиака КозерогКозерог Гороскоп знак зодиака ВодолейВодолей Гороскоп знак зодиака РыбыРыбы

Новости сегодня

Посмотреть всю ленту новостей
Данилюк уходит в отставку: первые подробности
Данилюк уходит в отставку: первые подробности
Курс валют 27 сентября: все валюты растут, евро - наоборот
Курс валют 27 сентября: все валюты растут, евро - наоборот
Украинцам обещают 100% админуслуг онлайн за 5 лет
Украинцам обещают 100% админуслуг онлайн за 5 лет
Новолуние 28 сентября: о чем мечтать, чтобы сбылось
Новолуние 28 сентября: о чем мечтать, чтобы сбылось
Телеграф - последние новости Украины и мира

Все материалы Телеграф, опубликованные на этом сайте с ссылкой на агентство "Интерфакс-Украина", не подлежат дальнейшему воспроизведению и/или распространению в какой-либо форме, не иначе как с письменного разрешения агентства. Перепечатка, копирование или воспроизведение информации, содержащей ссылку на агентство "УНИАН", "Укринформ", "УНН", "Украинские новости", "ИТАР-ТАСС", "Украинская Фото Группа" и "Reuters" в каком-либо виде строго запрещена.

Полное или частичное использование материалов разрешается только при условии наличия прямой, открытой для поисковых систем гиперссылки на прямой адрес материала на сайте telegraf.com.ua. Гиперссылка должна содержаться исключительно в первом абзаце текста. Размер шрифта ссылки или гиперссылки не должен быть меньше шрифта публикации.

Copyright © 2012-2019, Телеграф.

Правила сайта Контакты Реклама на сайте Политика конфиденциальности О проекте Телеграф Карта
Вверх
×
Продолжая просматривать telegraf.com.ua, Вы подтверждаете, что ознакомились с Правилами пользования сайтом, и соглашаетесь c Политикой конфиденциальности
Закрыть Соглашаюсь