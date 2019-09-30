Герцогиня Сассекская сходила на шопинг в последние дни африканского тура (Фото)

Герцогиня Сассекская сейчас находится в официальном туре с принцем Гарри и своим сыном Арчи Харрисоном. И пока ее муж находится в Малави, Меган Маркл побывала на цеху молодежного африканского проекта Victoria Yards в Йоханнесбурге.
На официальной странице герцогов Сассекских в инстаграми сообщается, что жена принца Гарри не только пообщалась с работниками проекта, в число которых входят художники, скульпторы и мастера других ремесел, но и приобрела несколько вещей.
Среди них – джинсы для себя и несколько пар комбинезонов для сына Арчи, который на время визита остался с няней.
While in Johannesburg today, The Duchess of Sussex visited Victoria Yards, which celebrates the power of community, bringing local artisans and “makers” together to rebuild, support and learn from each other on a holistic level. It was an exceptional afternoon where The Duchess had the chance to connect with the children and founders of the phenomenal programme for kids’ development Timbuktu in The Valley. She was also struck by the local denim designer who founded eponymous brand Tshepo who shared this info about the logo for his line: “The crown on my jeans represents the three ladies who raised me. Enjoy wearing this crown.” Such a beautiful and touching sentiment! Artists, artisans, sculptors, metal workers and carpenters are all part of the fabric of Victoria Yards, but it also utilizes the power of The DICE programme which supports several other local organisations in their work with marginalised youth and women. These include: 94 Colours (run by The Duchess’ guides for the day, Hector and Sibusiso), CDP (a development programme for young unemployed and marginalised women that provides training to start creative enterprises), Enke (rebuilds the confidence and self-belief of unemployed youth through training and practical experience), 26’10 South (an architecture firm designing a local youth centre) and ReimagiNation (works with local secondary school students to create a social and creative enterprising mindset). Stay tuned for more updates from this special afternoon... #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica
Для своего же публичного выхода Меган Маркл выбрала скромный образ – длинное темно-синее платье-футляр и красные туфли на низкой подошве. Свои волосы королевская представительница распустила, а макияж сделала максимально естественным.
Как сообщалось ранее, супруга принца Гарри, которая поехала в королевский тур по Южной Африке, удивила своего мужа неожиданным видеозвонком в Skype.