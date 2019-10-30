Дженнифер Лопес накормила чужих детей (Видео)

В одной из американских школ в штате Теннесси случился грустный инцидент.
Местным СМИ стало известно, что в школе после последнего урока к преподавателю подошел мальчик, который спросил, не будет ли женщины, которая всегда кладет ему еду в рюкзак. На что учительница Брук Гоинс ответила, что человек, отвечающий за продукты, больше приходить не собирается.
После этого случая Брук Гоинс из несколькими преподавателями решили самостоятельно собрать деньги на еду, а также поделится этим в отдельном посте в социальной сети Facebook.
На душераздирающий пост отреагировали звездные супруги Дженнифер Лопес и Алекс Родригес. Знаменитости закупили годовой запас продуктов для школы и записали соответствующее видеообращение.
When we heard about the students and amazing teachers at Jacksboro Elementary in Tennessee, we knew we had to help. We heard teachers were helping students bring home food when they didn't have enough. When we saw this story, it brought tears not just to my eyes, but Alex's as well! I don’t know if you guys know, but Alex and I are part owners in a company called Tiller & Hatch, and we decided to donate a years worth of of their yummy, healthy meals, for the students and their school’s food pantry. This is why being a business owner, and having actual ownership in companies (not licensing), is so important to me and Alex, especially as Latinos. It's about showing our community, this is what life can be. You can take charge and take ownership. It allows us to have a say in creating things that make people's lives better and have partners that share our passion for giving back. Because giving back and being there for others is really what matters most We are happy to be in business with partners who also believe no child should EVER have to go to sleep hungry. Everyone should have access to delicious, nutritious food. This was my favorite moment of the month and it’s one of the best things we’ve been able to do. @tillerandhatch #tillerandhatch
