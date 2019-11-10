Первое появление Меган Маркл со всеми членами королевской семьи (Фото)

Скачать
Воскресенье, 10.11.2019
15:35 Сегодня Телеграф Фото: Instagram

Новости шоу бизнеса:Герцоги Сассекские и герцоги Кембриджские посетили поминальную службу в Альберт-Холле.

Сегодня, 10 ноября, главные представители королевской семьи собрались на поминальную службу в Лондонском королевском зале искусств и наук имени Альберта. Присутствующие почтили память погибших британских солдат во время Второй мировой войны.

Примечательно, что это первый совместный выход герцогов Сассекских и Кембриджских после продолжительных слухов в СМИ о вражде братьев - принца Гарри и принца Уильяма.

Фотографии с поминальной службы появились на официальных страницах некоторых членов королевской британской семьи.

Стоит подчеркнуть, что в королевской ложе, где собрались практически все члены монаршей семьи Британии, возле королевы Елизаветы II сидели Кейт Миддлтон и принц Уильям, а вот Меган Маркл и принц Гарри удостоились второго ряда.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

‪This evening The Duke and Duchess of Sussex accompanied Her Majesty The Queen and members of @TheRoyalFamily to the annual @RoyalBritishLegion Festival of Remembrance. This special event, which has taken place every year since 1923 at the @RoyalAlbertHall, commemorates all those who have lost their lives in conflicts.‬ • ‪This year’s Festival marked the 75th anniversary of a number of crucial battles of 1944, with a particular emphasis on the collaboration and friendship of the British, Commonwealth and Allied armies who fought them. A unique tribute was given to acknowledge those involved both past and present, culminating in a special parade of some of the last surviving veterans who fought and served in 1944.‬ ‪Their Royal Highnesses, who last year attended their first Festival of Remembrance together, were honoured to once again pay tribute to all casualties of war and remember those that have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.‬ ‪#FestivalOfRemembrance ‪#WeWillRememberThem‬ Photo PA / Royal British Legion

Публикация от The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal)

Как ранее сообщалось, что герцоги Сассекские 7 ноября посетили Поле Памяти в Вестминстерском аббатстве, чтобы традиционно почтить память военных, погибших в Первой мировой войне.

