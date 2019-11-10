Первое появление Меган Маркл со всеми членами королевской семьи (Фото)

Сегодня, 10 ноября, главные представители королевской семьи собрались на поминальную службу в Лондонском королевском зале искусств и наук имени Альберта. Присутствующие почтили память погибших британских солдат во время Второй мировой войны.
Примечательно, что это первый совместный выход герцогов Сассекских и Кембриджских после продолжительных слухов в СМИ о вражде братьев - принца Гарри и принца Уильяма.
Фотографии с поминальной службы появились на официальных страницах некоторых членов королевской британской семьи.
Стоит подчеркнуть, что в королевской ложе, где собрались практически все члены монаршей семьи Британии, возле королевы Елизаветы II сидели Кейт Миддлтон и принц Уильям, а вот Меган Маркл и принц Гарри удостоились второго ряда.
Как ранее сообщалось, что герцоги Сассекские 7 ноября посетили Поле Памяти в Вестминстерском аббатстве, чтобы традиционно почтить память военных, погибших в Первой мировой войне.