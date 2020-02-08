Меган Маркл и принц Гарри проигнорируют церемонию "Оскар-2020"

Скачать
Суббота, 08.02.2020
20:37 Сегодня

Новости шоу бизнеса:Уже завтра, 9 февраля, состоится самое ожидаемое событие в мире кино – 92-я церемония вручения кинопремии Оскар.

В Голливуде идут последние приготовления, а звезды без устали работают над своими образами. Побывать на события должны были и принц Гарри с женой Меган Маркл.

Как сообщалось ранее, королевская чета должна была вручить одну из статуэток на кинопремии, однако сейчас стало известно, что Меган Маркл отказалась от приглашения на Оскар-2020. Об этом сообщает издание Hello.

Инсайдеры говорят, что Меган и Гарри были очень благодарны за то, что им предоставили честь вручить награду, однако отказались от такого предложения.

Журналистам удалось выяснить почему герцоги Сассекские сделали такой выбор. Вместо Лос-Анджелеса они отправились в Майами на саммит по альтернативным инвестициям. Поговаривают, что за такой светский выход звездная пара получила гонорар в размере от 500 тысяч до миллиона долларов.

 
 
 
In Tembisa, Johannesburg, today The Duke and Duchess visited to meet young entrepreneurs at the YES hub - a hive for creativity and social enterprise. Their visit was an amazing tour of the ingenuity and opportunity – seeing businesses that varied from food to essential sanitary products for local women. During their visit, they were able to sample food from 'Chef Mish' - a local masterchef winner - which he makes at the site as part of his catering business and cafe. They then joined YES community members to take part in training and tests that will help them gain skills and find work. On the third stop today, entrepreneur Moss showed The Duke and Duchess the organic produce he's growing in the township with aquaponics - supplying local restaurants. And finally, The Duke and Duchess met the women behind the amazing Blossom Care Solutions - who are making 80,000 sanitary pads every month for women in their community. They are 100% compostable, and provide an essential low-cost product for women and girls. The Duchess has long campaigned on this issue and wrote in Time magazine in 2017, saying: "In communities all over the globe, young girls' potential is being squandered because we are too shy to talk about the most natural thing in the world. To that I say: we need to push the conversation, mobilize policy making surrounding menstrual health initiatives, support organizations who foster girls' education from the ground up, and within our own homes, we need to rise above our puritanical bashfulness when it comes to talking about menstruation."

Принцесса Беатрис определилась с датой свадьбы 

Как сообщалось ранее, один за другим помощники принца Гарри и Меган Маркл подают в отставку, утверждая, что устали от выходок пары. На днях это подтвердили и охранники супругов.

