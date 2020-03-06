Крисси Тейген призналась, когда впервые увеличила себе грудь: "Я облажалась"

В новом интервью журналу Glamour 34-летняя Крисси Тейген призналась, что в начале своей карьеры перенесла операцию по увеличению груди.
"Да, я сделала себе грудь, когда мне было около 20 лет. Это было для фотосессий в купальнике. Я подумала: если я собираюсь позировать, лежа на спине, я хочу, чтобы они выглядели упругими. Я оставила прежний размер, но заполнила грудь, чтобы она стала более круглой и держала форму. Но потом, когда появились дети, грудь наполнилась молоком и сдулась. Так что я облажалась", - рассказала Тейген.
Теперь она хочет избавиться от имплантов.
"Единственное, я бы, может быть, сделала подтяжку груди", - отметила модель. Но, по словам Крисси, она боится ложиться на хирургический стол, так как воспитывает маленьких детей.
"Я думаю, импланты в идеале надо менять каждые 10 лет. Но когда у тебя есть дети, начинаешь думать о рисках операции. Мне бы не хотелось умереть на хирургическом столе во время операции на груди", - отметила Крисси.
Также в этом интервью Тейген рассказала, что до рождения детей она "не слезала с весов" и восемь лет ей удавалось удерживать свой идеальный вес.
"Я взвешивалась после каждого завтрака, обеда и ужина и всегда знала, какой цифры ожидать. Но все изменилось с рождением Луны. И еще больше изменилось после рождения Майлза. Мне понадобился год, чтобы свыкнуться с новым весом", - поделилась звезда.
Напомним, что супруга Джона Ледженда Крисси Тейген призналась, что следила за мужем.