Met Gala 2020: организаторы устроят виртуальное шоу

View this post on Instagram

“I always thought that fashion is really just another name for time.” –Andrew Bolton⁣ ⁣ @HamishBowles previews “About Time: Fashion and Duration,” which shows how fashion has changed in the last 150 years, how it’s stayed the same—and where it’s headed next. Though the opening of #MetAboutTime is postponed until October, see a first look of the exhibition @VogueMagazine, or the link in bio. // : @annieleibovitz : @therealgracecoddington