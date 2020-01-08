Все ради защиты окружающей среды: Vogue отказался от фотосессии для январского выпуска глянца (Фото)

Итальянская редакция журнала Vogue решила не проводить фотосессии для выпуска за январь 2020 года, чтобы привлечь внимание к вопросу уязвимости окружающей среды и вредного влияния, которое оказывают на экологию масштабные фотосессии для подобных журналов.
Фотографии для январского номера Vogue Italia решили заменить иллюстрациями художников, на которых изображены модели. Так издание надеется принести меньше вреда окружающей среде. Художники подготовили несколько вариантов обложек.
Как сообщает The Guardian, об этом главный редактор Vogue Italia Эмануэль Фарнети написал в редакторской колонке в январском выпуске журнала.
Он привел как пример ресурсы, которые издание потратило на фотосессию в сентябре 2019 года, самую масштабную за прошлый год.
*NO PHOTOSHOOT PRODUCTION WAS REQUIRED IN THE MAKING OF THIS ISSUE A preview of the January 2020 Vogue Italia Special Issue on newsstands January 7th @David_Salle featuring @LiliSumner in @Gucci styled by @TonneGood Cover 1 of 7 *** "All of the covers, as well as the features of our January issue, have been drawn by artists, ranging from well-known art icons and emerging talents to comic book legends, who have created without travelling, shipping entire wardrobes of clothes or polluting in any way. The challenge was to prove it is possible to show clothes without photographing them. This is a first, Vogue Italia has never had an illustrated cover: and as far as I know no issue of Vogue Italia in which photography is not the primary visual medium has ever been printed. Thanks to this idea, and to these artists' process, the money saved in the production of this issue will go towards financing a project that really deserves it: the restoration of @FondazioneQueriniStampalia in Venice, severely damaged by the recent floods". @efarneti
A preview of the January 2020 Vogue Italia Special Issue on newsstands January 7th Female figure wearing @Gucci by Vanessa Beecroft @VBuntitled Cover 2 of 7
A preview of the January 2020 Vogue Italia Special Issue on newsstands January 7th @DelphineDesane @DelphineDesaneStudio featuring @AssaBaradjiofficial in @Gucci Cover 3 of 7
A preview of the January 2020 Vogue Italia Special Issue on newsstands January 7th @Cas_Amandaa @Cas_Namoda featuring @Ambar_Cristalz in @Gucci Cover 4 of 7
A preview of the January 2020 Vogue Italia Special Issue on newsstands January 7th @Yoshitaka_Amano featuring @LindseyWixson in @Gucci Cover 5 of 7
A preview of the January 2020 Vogue Italia Special Issue on newsstands January 7th @MiloManara_official featuring @OliviaVinten in @Gucci Cover 6 of 7 *** "I owe everything to women," says Milo Manara, the father of erotic comics. The artist who collaborated with Hugo Pratt, Federico Fellini, and Alejandro Jodorowsky, this year, is celebrating fifty years of career. "For my cover I referenced the greatest of models, Michelangelo's David, but in female form. I wanted to recreate the same pose, the quiet pride of the victor, which is the attitude that represents femininity in our times despite male resistance. David took on Goliath's brute force with a slingshot. He won by using intelligence. Today, women have a great Goliath to defeat: male chauvinism, the patriarchy, and violence." #MiloManara
A preview of the January 2020 Vogue Italia Special Issue on newsstands January 7th @Paolo.Ventura featuring @FeliceNova in @Gucci Cover 7 of 7
"Сто пятьдесят человек. Около 20 полетов и с десяток переездов поездом. Сорок машин наготове. Шестьдесят международных перевозок. В течение минимум десяти часов кряду горит свет, частично обеспечиваемый генераторами на керосине. Пищевые отходы от кейтеринговых служб. Пластик, в который упаковывалась одежда. Электричество для подзарядки телефонов и камер..."