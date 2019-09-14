Сериалу "Сверхъестественное" - 14 лет: как отметили фанаты день выпуска самой первой серии (Фото, Видео)

Ровно 14 лет назад в этот день в эфире канала CW вышел пилотный эпизод шоу, который поставил режиссер "Игры престолов" Дэвид Наттер.
Пока фанаты поздравляют друг друга с Днем сверхъестественного, компания Hot Topic выпустила благотворительную коллекцию футболок End of the Road ("Конец пути").
Всю прибыль с продаж Hot Topic пожертвует в некоммерческую благотворительную организацию Random Acts, которую выбрали Дженсен Эклс, Джаред Падалеки и Миша Коллинз. Одна часть средств пойдет на помощь пострадавшим от урагана Дориан, вторая - на другие благотворительные акции для нуждающихся.
Поклонники и дальше смогут поздравлять друг друга с Днем сверхъестественного, однако в этом году им придется попрощаться с сериалом. Грядущий 15-й сезон станет для шоу заключительным, и это решение нелегко далось как фанатам, так создателям и актерскому составу.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Happy Supernatural Day!!! It's officially been 14 years since the show aired. I didn't think much of it until just now but this is going to be the last one before the show finishes. This show has been my escape for quite a while now, and I honestly don't know where I'd be without it. Supernatural fans have all come together to create one of the greatest fandoms out there, a family that always has each other's backs and will always fight for one another. @jensenackles , @jaredpadalecki , @misha and everyone else that has had even the smallest part of this journey have and will continue to have a huge spot in my heart and I don't think I'll ever be able to express how thankful I am for them and their dedication to the show that has helped me and so many others. I've said before, but the fact that I was able to go to the con last year still means so much to me and it is a memory that I will forever hold dear, to watch the stars and the fans interact the was we did will always be one of my favourite memories. This last year is gonna be tough but I know that the #spnfamily will always be there. Thank you to anyone and everyone that has had even the smallest role in the making of Supernatural #spnfamily #supernatural #happysupernaturalday #supernaturalday
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
#happysupernaturalday #supernaturalday2019 #supernatural #spnfamily #dadsonahuntingtripandhehasntbeenhomeinafewdays #deanandsamwinchester #castiel
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Happy Supernatural Day #spnfamily #spn #supernaturalfamily #supernaturalday #winchester #jensenackles #jaredpadalecki #mishacollins #samwinchester #deanwinchester #castiel #jackkline #crowley #marksheppard #markpellegrino #lucifer #supernatural #akf #alwayskeepfighting #loveyourselffirst #jackkline #marywinchester #cw
На прошедшем Comic Con звезды сериала не смогли сдержать слез. "Трудно рассказать, какой опыт мы получили на съемках. 14 лет и сезонов - это очень долгий срок. Мы приехали в Ванкувер, полагая, что снимем пару-тройку сезонов, но вышло иначе. Жизнь непредсказуема, и я рад, что все сложилось именно так", - сказал Дженсен.
Напомним, что "Сверхъестественное" вернется в эфире CW 10 октября.