Веному будет несладко: во второй части фильма появится новая злодейка (Фото)

This may be a controversial opinion but if Tom Hardy's Venom and Tom Holland's Spider-Man were to brawl, I think our boy would CRUSH SO HARD. He's thicker than molasses! What's your take? . • Ruben Fleischer, director of Venom 1 (now doing press for his Zombieland: Double Tap film), was asked by @getfandom about a possible confrontation: "That's where it's all going to lead. And that's the exciting thing, because we changed the origin of Venom … in the comics, he evolved from Spider-Man but because of the Marvel-Sony thing we weren't able to do that. And so the thing I think it's building towards, and will be exciting to see, is when they actually do confront each other." . In other news .. • According to Deadline, Venom 2, directed by Andy Serkis, is now casting for the Marvel villain Shriek to play alongside Woody Harrelson's Cletus Kasady, a.k.a. Carnage. Shriek—real name Frances Louis Barrison—is a drug dealer / occasional serial killer with the mutant ability to manipulate sound. She is often shown as a partner to Kasady, the presumed chief villain of V2. • Remember the Venom symbiote has two major weaknesses—sound and fire. Certain loud noises cause him to go crazy with pain. . #repost (edited) from @tomhardy | January 27, 2018, end of Venom filming ("Wrapped. Life back. Bye ")