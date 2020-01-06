Золотой глобус 2020: победители престижной кинопремии

Новости культуры:Наконец-то представители американского кинематографа дождались церемонии награждения Золотой глобус 2020.

Новый год в мировом кинематографе уже давно принято начинать с престижных мероприятий и церемоний награждения.

Так, традиционно, в начале января состоялась премия Золотой глобус 2020, которая вчера, 5 января, назвала своих победителей.

Премия традиционно отгремела в отеле The Beverly Hilton, что в Беверли-Хиллз.

Список победителей Золотого глобуса 2020:

Полнометражные фильмы:

Лучший фильм (драма): "1917"

Лучший фильм на иностранном языке: "Паразиты" (Parasite)

Parasite (South Korea) - Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language. Photo by Alexi Lubomirski (@alexilubomirski). #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/rRSi89ZJBH — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020

Лучший сценарий: Квентин Тарантино ("Однажды в Голливуде")

Congratulations to Quentin Tarantino - Best Screenplay - Motion Picture - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (@OnceInHollywood). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/m4fLGRPzCw — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020

Лучший режиссер: Сэм Мендез ("1917")

Congratulations to Sam Mendes - Best Director - Motion Picture - 1917 (@1917). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/cpigklE3Ee — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020

Лучшая песня: (I'M Gonna) Love Me Again ("Рокетмэн")

Congratulations to Elton John (@eltonofficial) and Bernie Taupin for "I'm Gonna Love Me Again" - Best Original Song - Motion Picture - Rocketman (@rocketmanmovie). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/x1fUOambkt — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020

Лучший музыка к фильму: Hildur Guðnadottir ("Джокер") (Joker)

Congratulations to Hildur Guðnadóttir - Best Original Score - Motion Picture - Joker (@jokermovie). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/oJAvOqNFMS — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020

Лучший анимационный фильм: "Потерянное звено"

Congratulations to Missing Link - Best Motion Picture - Animated. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/I1HFoqbGR7 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020

Лучший фильм (комедия или мюзикл): "Однажды в Голливуде" (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Congratulations to Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood (@OnceInHollywood) - Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/HhAqooQuYS — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020

Лучшая мужская роль (драма): Хоакин Феникс ("Джокер")

Congratulations to Joaquin Phoenix - Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama - Joker (@jokermovie). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/78Y5FewsLj — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020

Лучшая женская роль (драма): Рене Зеллвегер ("Джуди")

Congratulations to Renée Zellweger - Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama - Judy (@JudyTheFilm). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/N1wdbmDmqg — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020

Лучшая мужская роль второго плана: Брэд Питт ("Однажды в Голливуде")

Congratulations to Brad Pitt - Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture - Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood (@OnceInHollywood). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/dOp17b7BAx — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020

Лучшая женская роль второго плана: Лора Дерн ("Брачная история")

Congratulations to Laura Dern (@LauraDern) - Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture - Marriage Story (@MarriageStory). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/m0MwxR1gXf — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020

Лучшая мужская роль (комедия или мюзикл): Терон Эгертон ("Рокетмэн")

Congratulations to Taron Egerton - Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy - Rocketman (@rocketmanmovie). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/0MC94mgVDH — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020

Лучшая женская роль (комедия или мюзикл): Аквафина ("Прощание" (The Farewell))

Congratulations to Awkwafina (@awkwafina) - Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy - The Farewell (@thefarewell). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/9iEB1wEcex — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020

Сериалы и программы:

Лучший сериал (драма): "Наследники" (Succession)

Congratulations to Succession - Best Television Series - Drama. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ZBTEAMBA1V — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020

Лучший сериал (комедия или мюзикл): "Флибег" (Fleabag)

Congratulations to Fleabag (@fleabag) - Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/lmgo18FmVa — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020

Лучший минисериал или телефильм: "Чернобыль" (Chernobyl)

Congratulations to Chernobyl - Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/wUy5JVsSy2 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020

Лучшая мужская роль в сериале (комедия или мюзикл): Рами Юссеф ("Рами") (Ramy)

Congratulations to Ramy Youssef (@ramy) - Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy - Ramy. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/idWiAoA3Kk — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020

Лучшая женская роль в сериале (комедия или мюзикл): Фиби Уоллер-Бридж ("Флибег") (Fleabag)

Congratulations to Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy - Fleabag (@fleabag). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/kpvpPDnaVj — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020

Лучшая мужская роль в сериале (драма): Брайан Кокс "Наследники" (Succession)

Congratulations to Brian Cox - Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama - Succession. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/IL27iJD9Xe — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020

Лучшая женская роль в сериале (драма): Оливия Колман "Корона" (The Crown)

Congratulations to Olivia Colman - Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama - The Crown. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/GfsyYWYuiK — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020

Голливудская ассоциация иностранной прессы являются учредителем премии "Золотой глобус". Эта награда вручается за лучшие достижения в кино и телевидении.