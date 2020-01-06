Скачать
Понедельник, 06.01.2020
Итоги дня 5 января: Зеленский в Омане, эскалация на Ближнем востоке и Dr.Alban в Украине
Итоги дня 5 января: Зеленский в Омане, эскалация на Ближнем востоке и Dr.Alban в Украине
В зоне ООС погибло двое украинских военных, еще один получил ранение
В зоне ООС погибло двое украинских военных, еще один получил ранение
Клопп повторил рекорд легендарного Боба Пейсли
Клопп повторил рекорд легендарного Боба Пейсли
Золотой глобус 2020: победители престижной кинопремии
Золотой глобус 2020: победители престижной кинопремии

Золотой глобус 2020: победители престижной кинопремии

Золотой глобус 2020: победители престижной кинопремии
08:17 Сегодня Телеграф Фото: twitter

Новости культуры:Наконец-то представители американского кинематографа дождались церемонии награждения Золотой глобус 2020.

Новый год в мировом кинематографе уже давно принято начинать с престижных мероприятий и церемоний награждения.

Так, традиционно, в начале января состоялась премия Золотой глобус 2020, которая вчера, 5 января, назвала своих победителей. 

Премия традиционно отгремела в отеле The Beverly Hilton, что в Беверли-Хиллз.

Список победителей Золотого глобуса 2020:

Полнометражные фильмы:

Лучший фильм (драма): "1917"

Лучший фильм на иностранном языке: "Паразиты" (Parasite)

Лучший сценарий: Квентин Тарантино ("Однажды в Голливуде")

Лучший режиссер: Сэм Мендез ("1917")

Лучшая песня: (I'M Gonna) Love Me Again ("Рокетмэн")

Лучший музыка к фильму: Hildur Guðnadottir ("Джокер") (Joker)

Лучший анимационный фильм: "Потерянное звено"

Лучший фильм (комедия или мюзикл): "Однажды в Голливуде" (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Лучшая мужская роль (драма): Хоакин Феникс ("Джокер")

Лучшая женская роль (драма): Рене Зеллвегер ("Джуди")

Лучшая мужская роль второго плана: Брэд Питт ("Однажды в Голливуде")

Лучшая женская роль второго плана: Лора Дерн ("Брачная история")

Лучшая мужская роль (комедия или мюзикл): Терон Эгертон ("Рокетмэн")

Лучшая женская роль (комедия или мюзикл): Аквафина ("Прощание" (The Farewell))

Сериалы и программы:

Лучший сериал (драма): "Наследники" (Succession)

Лучший сериал (комедия или мюзикл): "Флибег" (Fleabag)

Лучший минисериал или телефильм: "Чернобыль" (Chernobyl)

Лучшая мужская роль в сериале (комедия или мюзикл): Рами Юссеф ("Рами") (Ramy)

Лучшая женская роль в сериале (комедия или мюзикл): Фиби Уоллер-Бридж ("Флибег") (Fleabag)

Лучшая мужская роль в сериале (драма): Брайан Кокс "Наследники" (Succession)

Лучшая женская роль в сериале (драма): Оливия Колман "Корона" (The Crown)

В Голливуде началась церемония "Золотого глобуса"

Голливудская ассоциация иностранной прессы являются учредителем премии "Золотой глобус". Эта награда вручается за лучшие достижения в кино и телевидении.

Перейти на Главную страницу Добавить комментарий

Все по теме:

Голливуд, Кино, Золотой глобус, Кинопремии, Золотой глобус-2020.
Добавить комментарий
Перед написанием комментария ознакомьтесь с правилами.

Новости категории

Новости категории

Сегодня читают
01 Завтракайте правильно: что не стоит есть натощак (Фото)
02 Чем отличаются оригинальные лекарства от их аналогов: это следует прочитать
03 Первый раз в это десятилетие: в чем блистала Кейт Миддлтон на публичном мероприятии (Фото)
04 Марцинкив предложил поставить памятник Бандере на границе с РФ
05 Зеленский в Омане отметил перспективные отрасли для прямых инвестиций
Гороскоп
Гороскоп знак зодиака ОвенОвен Гороскоп знак зодиака ТелецТелец Гороскоп знак зодиака БлизнецыБлизнецы Гороскоп знак зодиака РакРак Гороскоп знак зодиака ЛевЛев Гороскоп знак зодиака ДеваДева
Гороскоп знак зодиака ВесыВесы Гороскоп знак зодиака СкорпионСкорпион Гороскоп знак зодиака СтрелецСтрелец Гороскоп знак зодиака КозерогКозерог Гороскоп знак зодиака ВодолейВодолей Гороскоп знак зодиака РыбыРыбы

Новости сегодня

Посмотреть всю ленту новостей
Новые члены правительства Австрии примут присягу 7 января
Новые члены правительства Австрии примут присягу 7 января
В Японии свое 117-летие отпраздновала Канэ Танака
В Японии свое 117-летие отпраздновала Канэ Танака
В мире активно дорожает золото
В мире активно дорожает золото
Рецепт дня: Рождественская кутья из пшеницы
Рецепт дня: Рождественская кутья из пшеницы
Телеграф - последние новости Украины и мира

Все материалы Телеграф, опубликованные на этом сайте с ссылкой на агентство "Интерфакс-Украина", не подлежат дальнейшему воспроизведению и/или распространению в какой-либо форме, не иначе как с письменного разрешения агентства. Перепечатка, копирование или воспроизведение информации, содержащей ссылку на агентство "УНИАН", "Укринформ", "УНН", "Украинские новости", "ИТАР-ТАСС", "Украинская Фото Группа" и "Reuters" в каком-либо виде строго запрещена.

Полное или частичное использование материалов разрешается только при условии наличия прямой, открытой для поисковых систем гиперссылки на прямой адрес материала на сайте telegraf.com.ua. Гиперссылка должна содержаться исключительно в первом абзаце текста. Размер шрифта ссылки или гиперссылки не должен быть меньше шрифта публикации.

Copyright © 2012-2020, Телеграф.

Правила сайта Контакты Реклама на сайте Политика конфиденциальности О проекте Телеграф Карта
Вверх
×
Продолжая просматривать telegraf.com.ua, Вы подтверждаете, что ознакомились с Правилами пользования сайтом, и соглашаетесь c Политикой конфиденциальности
Закрыть Соглашаюсь