"Старая гвардия": опубликованы кадры предстоящего боевика с Шарлиз Терон (Фото)

EXCLUSIVE: Your first look at Netflix's upcoming adaption of #TheOldGuard is here. From director Gina Prince-Bythewood, Charlize Theron and Kiki Layne lead a covert group of immortals on a mission to protect the innocent. “She's lost faith, not just in herself but in humanity,” @charlizeafrica tells V.F. of her character, Andy. ”I think a lot of people can relate to that at this moment in time. We go through periods in life where we just look at the world and go, ‘Oh my God…’ You just feel like you're pushing a rock up a mountain.” Read the full story at the link in bio. : @Netflix/ @aimeespinksphotography