Green Day представили сингл из нового альбома (Видео)

Среда, 11.09.2019
16:55 Сегодня Телеграф 112.ua Фото: twitter

Новости культуры:Green Day презентовали заглавную песню нового альбома.

Американская панк-рок-группа Green Day выпустила новую песню Father of All из предстоящего тринадцатого альбома.

Пластинка под названием "Father of All…" выйдет 7 февраля 2020 года. В следующем году группа в поддержку релиза отправится в мировой тур.

Green Day также показали обложку нового альбома, которая содержит отсылку к одному из самых популярных дисков American Idiot с изображением единорога.

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

this record is The New! soul, Motown, glam and manic anthemic. Punks, freaks and punishers! The Dirty messy . The Stink. , The lyrics are like a party and lifestyle of not giving a fuck. The life AND death of the party. Not political. Surviving in chaos. The real shit. Me @mikedirnt and @trecool of the Green Day cut through the bullshit. That’s how it’s always been for us. Everything else is fake. Frauds I tell ya!! Rock has lost its balls. We’re gonna teabag all these mother fuckers. The baddest rock band on the planet that gives a shit. “Glorious” or “glorious anarchy” seems to be the word that keeps coming up that reflects Dancing Tribalism Anxiety Joy Violence Drugs Booze Dangerous songs for dangerous kids! . Our motto?? “Nothing says fuck you like a unicorn” . Love And kisses @billiejoearmstrong . New album Father Of All... out February 7th, 2020!! Get your first taste of the album and listen to the title track out everywhere now! . last, but never least... we’re bringing the rock on the road all next year (hitting North America, Europe, Asia, etc). The #HellaMegaTour presented by @HarleyDavidson with @GreenDay, @FallOutBoy, @Weezer + @interrupstagram! pre-sales start on 9/16, get first access to pre-sale tickets (@ 10am local on 9/16) when u pre-order Father Of All… from our webstore store.greenday.com or you can sign up to this here mailing list on our site for another shot (@ 11am local on 9/16). general on sale happens september 20th at 10am local. Dates up on greenday.com . LA- come get it started with us 2nite at @thewhiskyagogo. supppppper limited tix will be sold at the whisky box office starting at 12pm pt

Публикация от Green Day (@greenday)

Американская группа Korn представила новый клип (Видео)

Группа Green Day была основана более 30 лет назад. Уже в 1994 году она продала 10 млн экземпляров своего второго альбома Dookie (сейчас - 70 млн продаж и 10 млрд аудио- и видео-стримов). У коллектива пять "Грэмми", а в 2015 году его включили в Зал славы рок-н-ролла.

Все по теме:

Музыка, Green Day, Сингл, Новый альбом, Песня, Панк-рок-группа.
