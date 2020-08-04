Скачать
Вторник, 04.08.2020
COVID-2019 (Коронавирус)
Итоги 4 августа: COVID-19 и новые наказания за домашнее насилие в Украине
Итоги 4 августа: COVID-19 и новые наказания за домашнее насилие в Украине
Штаб ООС: оккупанты трижды нарушали "тишину"
Штаб ООС: оккупанты трижды нарушали "тишину"
Фанаты Зари определили лучших футболистов по итогам сезона
Фанаты Зари определили лучших футболистов по итогам сезона
Астронавты NASA поделились лучшими снимками миссии SpaceX (Фото)
Астронавты NASA поделились лучшими снимками миссии SpaceX (Фото)

Огромные разрушения: появились новые подробности взрыва в Бейруте

Огромные разрушения: появились новые подробности взрыва в Бейруте
21:46 Сегодня Телеграф Фото: twitter
Сегодня, 4 августа в столице Ливана Бейруте "бабахнул" мощный взрыв. Об этом сообщил Глава Минздрава страны, и заявил о "большом количестве пострадавших".

Взрыв образовал грибовидное облако над городом.

Свидетели произошедшего публиковали в сетях видео и фото инцидента.

Вероятно, что перед большим взрывом были еще - поменьше. 

 

 

Также в соцсетях публикуют последствия взрыва.

 

 

 

Позже появилось видео с места взрыва в Бейруте.

 

На данный момент устанавливается точное количество жертв и пострадавших, а также размер убытков от происшествия.

Ранее, в столице Ливана прогремел мощнейший взрыв. Об этом сообщают некоторые СМИ и очевидцы в соцсетях.

Перейти на Главную страницу Добавить комментарий

Все по теме:

Ливан, Взрыв, Бейрут.

Автор:

Телеграф
Добавить комментарий
Перед написанием комментария ознакомьтесь с правилами.

Новости категории

Новости категории

Сегодня читают
01 Сидел на пороге и плакал: Кот спустя полтора месяца вернулся домой
02 СМИ: Луческу выгнал из Динамо звездного легионера
03 За эти продукты в ежедневном меню щитовидка скажет вам "спасибо"
04 Кравчук предложил предоставить Донбассу статус свободной экономической зоны
05 В Украину завтра прибудет глава МИД Молдовы
Гороскоп
Гороскоп знак зодиака ОвенОвен Гороскоп знак зодиака ТелецТелец Гороскоп знак зодиака БлизнецыБлизнецы Гороскоп знак зодиака РакРак Гороскоп знак зодиака ЛевЛев Гороскоп знак зодиака ДеваДева
Гороскоп знак зодиака ВесыВесы Гороскоп знак зодиака СкорпионСкорпион Гороскоп знак зодиака СтрелецСтрелец Гороскоп знак зодиака КозерогКозерог Гороскоп знак зодиака ВодолейВодолей Гороскоп знак зодиака РыбыРыбы

Новости сегодня

Посмотреть всю ленту новостей
Нафтогаз: цены на газ останутся низкими даже в отопительный сезон
Нафтогаз: цены на газ останутся низкими даже в отопительный сезон
COVID-19: В Германии сообщили о начале второй волны эпидемии
COVID-19: В Германии сообщили о начале второй волны эпидемии
В Украине за семь месяцев дефицит госбюджета составил 47,4 млрд
В Украине за 7 месяцев дефицит госбюджета составил 47,4 млрд
Избили в Турции: украинскую модель Дарью Кирилюк осудили за клевету
Избили в Турции: украинскую модель Дарью Кирилюк осудили за клевету
Телеграф - последние новости Украины и мира

Все материалы Телеграф, опубликованные на этом сайте с ссылкой на агентство "Интерфакс-Украина", не подлежат дальнейшему воспроизведению и/или распространению в какой-либо форме, не иначе как с письменного разрешения агентства. Перепечатка, копирование или воспроизведение информации, содержащей ссылку на агентство "УНИАН", "Укринформ", "УНН", "Украинские новости", "ИТАР-ТАСС", "Украинская Фото Группа" и "Reuters" в каком-либо виде строго запрещена.

Полное или частичное использование материалов разрешается только при условии наличия прямой, открытой для поисковых систем гиперссылки на прямой адрес материала на сайте telegraf.com.ua. Гиперссылка должна содержаться исключительно в первом абзаце текста. Размер шрифта ссылки или гиперссылки не должен быть меньше шрифта публикации.

Copyright © 2012-2020, Телеграф.

Правила сайта Контакты Реклама на сайте Политика конфиденциальности О проекте Телеграф
Вверх
×
Продолжая просматривать telegraf.com.ua, Вы подтверждаете, что ознакомились с Правилами пользования сайтом, и соглашаетесь c Политикой конфиденциальности
Закрыть Соглашаюсь