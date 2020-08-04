Огромные разрушения: появились новые подробности взрыва в Бейруте

Сегодня, 4 августа в столице Ливана Бейруте "бабахнул" мощный взрыв. Об этом сообщил Глава Минздрава страны, и заявил о "большом количестве пострадавших".

Взрыв образовал грибовидное облако над городом.

Свидетели произошедшего публиковали в сетях видео и фото инцидента.

Вероятно, что перед большим взрывом были еще - поменьше.

Huge blast in Beirut just now! pic.twitter.com/hId8JhZMKV — Tobias Schneider (@tobiaschneider) August 4, 2020

Aus dem Winkel ist wenig auszumachen, aber an der Gegenseite dieses Docks liegt häufig die für UNIFIL im Einsatz befindliche @bundeswehrInfo Korvette. https://t.co/U3yR8fGM4n — Tobias Schneider (@tobiaschneider) August 4, 2020

Также в соцсетях публикуют последствия взрыва.

To add: Local wheat production only covers about 10% of Lebanese consumption. The remainder is imported - principally from Russia. Almost all imported grain (80%+) enters trough that single terminal at the heart of the explosion. Utter disaster. The gov will have to move quick. https://t.co/ch7ofnIqk0 — Tobias Schneider (@tobiaschneider) August 4, 2020

Looks like at least one warehouse by the port went up. Widespread damage from the blast throughout the city.pic.twitter.com/G2O4VjnbDd — Tobias Schneider (@tobiaschneider) August 4, 2020

Позже появилось видео с места взрыва в Бейруте.

Extremely hard and graphic footage of #Beirut blast aftermath. The narrator says it was the result of 'a missile' pic.twitter.com/nfNMT8pmBA — TheHFWarrior(A.K.A. Manny/Mendel) (@TheHFWarrior) August 4, 2020

На данный момент устанавливается точное количество жертв и пострадавших, а также размер убытков от происшествия.

